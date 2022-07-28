NEWPORT—Dr. Robert Vick wasn’t looking for a new opportunity.
Having spent 11 years as the principal at Parrottsville Elementary, Vick was ready to begin his 12th year at a school he loved.
But on Monday, as Vick was about to leave a meeting, a new venture dropped into his lap.
“When Dr. Willis became principal, I was asked if it would be a possibility if I would go to Cocke County and be the assistant principal and athletic director,” said Vick.
Immediately, Vick — a man who has spent 36 years as a school administrator and who has three degrees in education — was interested.
“I love sports. I love kids,” he said matter-of-factly on Thursday, having been officially announced only a day prior.
For Vick, though, the decision to fill Willis’ seat was deeper than sports and kids. It was a matter of divine intervention.
“I’m a Christian,” said Vick. “I believe there’s a God, and I believe in the power of prayer. And I think I was prayed to Cocke County High School.”
Now, in his first ever appointment as an athletic director, Vick takes the helm for sports at Cocke County High School.
Before heading to the school for meetings on Thursday, Vick took time for an interview.
But first he had to change clothes.
Gone was the Parrottsville blue Vick had worn that morning, as he said goodbye to a job that had been “a tremendous blessing.”
Instead, as Vick walked through the door, he sported a Nike cap with a red block “C” on the front — one of the logos used for Cocke County athletics.
“(Wednesday), Dr. Willis gave me this hat that had this C on it,” said Vick. “When I put this hat on, oh my gosh. It reminded me of Coach Mike Proffitt.
“He’s an amazing man who has done so much for the kids of Cocke County.”
Now, Vick is looking to leave a great legacy at the school, too.
Two things, he said, are essential for children of every age: love and discipline.
“They’ll get that from me,” he said.
As for the Cocke County coaches, with whom Vick met on Friday, he said he wants to provide a positive influence that trickles down to the kids on each team.
“Winning is important,” he noted. “But there’s more than winning on the field — there’s winning in life, and I want to be a positive influence over coaches so that they can be a positive influence over kids.”
What does he want out of the coaches at CCHS?
“Get after ‘em, but do it in a good way,” he said. “Not only make them better on the field, on the court, in the classroom, but make them better individuals.”
In saying that, Vick highlighted a few core principles he wants to reinforce: teach kids about life, highlight their successes (by using social media properly), respect opponents and win with humility.
In short: “Do it the right way,” said Vick, who mentioned that he doesn’t like to think of himself as a boss so much as a coworker.
Still, however vital the roles of positive influence and coworker may be, there are more roles that Vick will be filling, too.
He will also be in charge of all communication with the TSSAA, as well as filling out paperwork and keeping track of rosters, schedules and students’ eligibility.
For any questions he may have, though, Vick listed two primary resources: Mike Reed — who was the athletic director when Vick began his career in girls basketball — and Willis himself.
“There’s people I can get ahold of, but the best one of all would be Dr. Willis,” Vick said. “With that said, he’s given me this job, and I want to get it done without having to interrupt him. He’s got a lot on his plate.
“You wouldn’t think it, but going from that second seat into that first seat is a big step. And you have to learn to look at things differently. And he’ll get that. I think he and I will work great together.”
Vick also noted that he may be able to help Willis see a new viewpoint, given Vick’s past experience as a principal.
Overall, though, Vick said he is looking forward to the opportunity — one he was not looking for initially, but one that still gets him excited for the future.
“Sports are in my heart, and I enjoy being around it,” he said. So I think I’m going to enjoy being the athletic director.”
