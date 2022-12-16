Skid 1

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs with the ball as Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. 

 Chris Carlson, AP Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers' defense had its best game of the season last week in shutting down one of the league's top passing attacks.

Their challenge Sunday will be to contain Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.

