Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) looks to pass against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. 

 Rogelio V. Solis, AP Photo

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Not long ago, Georgia and Kentucky were both unbeaten and seemingly on a collision course for SEC East supremacy.

The top-ranked Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0 SEC, No. 1 CFP) have lived up to expectations, rolling to another division title with an eye on clinching a second consecutive undefeated finish in league play. Not so much for the Wildcats (6-4, 3-4), who have lost four of six since a 4-0 start and No. 7 ranking, including last week's embarrassing 24-21 defeat by last-place Vanderbilt.

