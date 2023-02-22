Kosht

It is with great that sorrow we announce the passing of David Paul Kosht, age 58, of Newport, TN on February 6, 2023.

David was born on February 18, 1964 in Saginaw, MI. He graduated in 1982 from Jackson Western High School and joined the US Army where he served as a Specialist supporting the 82nd Airborne until honorably discharged in 1992.

