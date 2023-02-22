It is with great that sorrow we announce the passing of David Paul Kosht, age 58, of Newport, TN on February 6, 2023.
David was born on February 18, 1964 in Saginaw, MI. He graduated in 1982 from Jackson Western High School and joined the US Army where he served as a Specialist supporting the 82nd Airborne until honorably discharged in 1992.
In civilian life, he supported his family first as a long-haul trucker and then as an Ideal Welder for American Appliance. David was best known for his love of family and his willingness to help out anyone. He will be deeply missed by his family and dearest friends.
David was preceded in death by his father Jon Kosht.
He is survived by his wife Teri Ann Kosht; his mother Laurel (Hoffman) Kosht; his daughters Jessica Kosht, Jacqueline (Dustin) Coggins, Jennifer (TJ Lancaster) Kosht & Jamie (Justin Carter) Kosht; his stepsons Jacob & Christopher Daniels; his grandchildren Carlisle, Chael, Weston, Jodie, Johnny, Joseph, Gabriella, Lucaya and Bentley; his brothers Michael Kosht, Matthew (Dayna) Kosht & Danial (Julie) Kosht; and numerous nieces & nephews.
In keeping with David’s wishes, private ceremonies for internment and a Celebration of Life will be held with family members and close friends present. Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.