This past August, in Cosby’s season-opening matchup against Sunbright, senior kicker Kaymen Moss emerged as one of the best stories of the year when she became the first female to score a point in Cosby Eagles football history.
The moment capped off a whirlwind day and week for Moss, who scored a goal as captain for the Lady Eagles’ soccer team in a tournament in Gatlinburg earlier that afternoon.
Moss found her way to the Cosby football program when the Eagles were in need of a kicker, and the senior — who once connected on long, arcing goal that came to mind for CHS special teams coach Jody Lowe — filled the void.
“I was thinking of soccer players, and we don’t even have a boys’ soccer team right now,” said Lowe. “So I thought, ‘Well, girls’ soccer players would have strong legs.’ And she was the one that came to mind.”
But Lowe only recognized that need after assuming his new role.
Only then did he approach Kaymen’s father and coach, Tim Moss, with an idea that had been brewing in Kaymen’s mind for quite some time.
The previous May, before school let out for summer, Kaymen had approached then-offensive coordinator Levi Cooper with the same idea.
Cooper would not give an immediate commitment, telling Moss, “Let’s see how you do” before moving forward.
As summer wore on, Kaymen Moss forgot about football entirely.
Only when Lowe brought it up in the fall did she remember.
Then, after receiving support from her parents, Kaymen offered 10 simple words in response: “Alright, I’ll try it and see if I like it!”
So Moss warmed up every day after school, practicing kicks for 30-45 minutes at a time leading up to Cosby’s first game of the season.
The work was easier than it might have been with another kicker, if for one simple reason: Moss did not use a kicking block during her lone season on the field.
“It makes it a lot easier for the holder,” said Lowe. “We were having some issues getting the hold because you have to be precise when you take the snap and have to set it on that block.
“But for her, you just get it on the ground, she’s accurate. It worked out perfect.”
The day of the Eagles’ football opener, Moss and her soccer teammates traveled to the Rocky Top Sports World for their aforementioned tournament matchup.
Fortunately for Cosby, the soccer match was canceled at the last minute because of a lightning delay — giving Moss and her teammates enough time to make the opening kickoff against Sunbright, along with a quick stop for a Spicy Italian sandwich.
“I know I was a little bit antsy on that,” said Tim Moss of the timing. “So I’m 100% sure she was.”
Still, Moss made it just in time, changing into her uniform just as the Eagles were about to run onto the field.
And when her name was called to kick, Moss filled a void she had been seeking to take on since the previous summer — and went 7-for-7 on PATs her first night on the job.
“It was something we needed,” summarized former Cosby coach Kevin Hall of Moss’ impact. “This wasn’t just trying to do something cute. It was absolutely something we needed.”
Moss ended up solving that need throughout the season and into the playoffs, going 26-for-35 on PATs with 12 kickoffs for 183 yards.
In total, her efforts were enough to garner Honorable Mention honors for District I-IA, a nice complement to Moss’ District Player of the Year Award in soccer.
Now, having won Homecoming Queen for Cosby as well, Moss will look to replicate those efforts in softball before moving on to East Tennessee State University.
But the memories and impressions made will stick with her long after graduation.
“I started thinking about that before I started,” she said. “Being able to look back and say, ‘I played football,‘ which most people can’t say. I was part of that and got to play with these amazing guys who are so supportive.
“It’s really nice to know that this has always been posed as a guys’ sport, and knowing that I can set the precedent. Like, ‘Oh, she did that, so maybe I can, too.’ And get other girls excited about trying something new.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.