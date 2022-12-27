Moss 1

Cosby senior Kaymen Moss became the first female to score points in Cosby football history this August. 

 Jake Nichols

This past August, in Cosby’s season-opening matchup against Sunbright, senior kicker Kaymen Moss emerged as one of the best stories of the year when she became the first female to score a point in Cosby Eagles football history.

The moment capped off a whirlwind day and week for Moss, who scored a goal as captain for the Lady Eagles’ soccer team in a tournament in Gatlinburg earlier that afternoon.

