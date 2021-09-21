OSHA Classes are among the courses offered by Walters State’s Office of Workforce Training in October. For more information, contact Kellie Hendrix at 423-798-7988 or Kellie.Hendrix@ws.edu.
VIA Zoom Videoconferencing Platform
Parenting and Divorce Online, Oct. 7 or 21, 5:30-9:30 p.m. The cost is $60.
This class meets the court-mandated class requirement for divorcing couples. Learn how to co-parent, communicate and transition in a way that minimizes trauma for all involved.
Microsoft Excel 2016 Level 2, Oct. 27, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The cost is $150.
This course builds on the skills and concepts taught in Excel 2016: Level 1. Learn how to use multiple worksheets and workbooks efficiently, work with more advanced formatting options. The class includes managing workbooks, functions, formulas, data ranges and analyzing data.
This class will simultaneously be offered in Greeneville, Morristown and on the Zoom videoconferencing platform.
Greeneville
Walters State Workforce Training Building
OSHA 30-Hour General Industry Safety Training, Oct. 25-28, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Thursday. The cost is $449.
This workshop is offered in conjunction with TOSHA. The training provides information that will make workers more knowledgeable about workplace hazards and their rights, possibly reducing downtime and preventing injuries. This course is recommended for front-line supervisors, safety and committee members or safety professionals.
Morristown Campus
OSHA #511: Occupational Safety and Health Standards for General Industry Training,
Oct. 19-22. 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. The cost is $800.
This course covers OSHA policies, procedures, and standards and provides information about general industry safety and health principles. A copy of the 29 CFR 1910 General Industry Standards is included with the registration fee. Participants must successfully pass a written exam at the end of the course. For individuals interested in teaching OSHA 10-hour and 30-hour General Industry classes, the OSHA #511 course meets one of two prerequisites for the OSHA #501 Trainer Course for General Industry. Please note, the 30-hour General Industry OSHA class is not considered equivalent to OSHA #511.
