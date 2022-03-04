NEWPORT—More than 100 citizens and local leaders gathered for the 12th annual legislative breakfast at the Carson Springs Baptist Conference Center on Friday, where federal, state and local lawmakers gave updates on local progress, as well as legislation moving through Congress. The event returned after one year off because of COVID concerns.
Hosted by the Cocke County Partnership, the breakfast event showcased legislative updates from U.S. Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger, U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn by way of Michael Hensley, U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty by way of Nick Castle, State Senator Steve Southerland, State Representative Jeremy Faison, Cocke County Mayor Crystal Ottinger and Newport Mayor Roland Dykes III.
Speaking to a packed conference hall, Partnership President Lucas Graham opened the event, thanking everyone for attending, and quickly turned over the microphone to Harshbarger, who Graham said has been spending time in Cocke County, hearing his concerns, and after the event hosted a coffee and chat meeting at the Rustic Cow.
Harshbarger is working on a bill that would prevent vaccine mandates, which she said has many cosponsors.
“The government should never be involved in mandating a vaccine,” she said. “It’s up to you.”
She said she introduced a new bill that would give people suffering what she called “vaccine injuries” the right to sue the government.
“Anyone who has absolutely taken the vaccine, and has—have injuries from that vaccine, it’s a bill that just says, ‘Go ahead, sue the government,’ because they’re the ones that caused this. Caused the harm.”
She said she passed a bill called the DHS Reporting Act. A summary for the bill posted online says the legislation establishes a daily public reporting requirement for contracts awarded by the Department of Homeland Security. The report must include information relating to the type of contract, its value, the vendor’s name and address, and whether the award requires small business subcontracting plans.
Harshbarger said businesses are competing against the federal government for employees.
She said disruption of the supply chain is affecting everyone, as well as inflation, which she said is the highest it has been in four years.
“We know that gas will be $5 a gallon pretty soon,” she said. “There’s a lot of evil in this world.”
Harshbarger, who serves on the Homeland Security Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection & Innovation, said she is worried about Russia attacking U.S. infrastructure, but was reassured by the CEO of the Tennessee Valley Authority that Tennessee is the safest system in the nation. She quoted him as saying:
“Diana, if the lights go out all over the country, when you look from a satellite in the outer space, he said, you’re going to look down and see one little spot in Tennessee that is—the lights are still on.”
Following Harshbarger, Hensley represented Blackburn as her community initiatives director.
He gave an update on the conflict in Ukraine, and Blackburn’s response: the introduction of a joint resolution urging the Biden administration to remove Russia from the U.N. Security Council.
He said Blackburn’s position is that Moscow should not be allowed to veto the U.N. response to its own aggression, as Russia goes about committing war crimes, invading a foreign nation and killing Ukrainian civilians.
Blackburn also wants to remove Russian banks from the SWIFT banking system, a global network allowing countries to make international payments.
Hensley said the move would make it more difficult for Russia to finance the war, it would give the U.S. an indication of Chinese support for Russian aggression, although Blackburn has already identified Russia, China, Iran and North Korea as “the new Axis of Evil.”
He said Blackburn sent a letter to President Biden asking him to increase domestic energy production to further limit American and European dependency on Russia.
Blackburn introduced bipartisan legislation titled “Kids Online Safety Act.” As COVID restrictions increase children’s reliance on technology, Hensley said the bill creates safety guidelines for online platforms to give parents peace of mind, and require transparency.
Lastly, the Veterans’ Healthcare Freedom Act introduced by Blackburn seeks to improve veterans’ access to doctors, increasing their options.
After finishing his announcements, Hensley presented Ottinger with a challenge coin on behalf of Blackburn, recognizing the mayor’s final term, as well as her courage as she led Cocke County through the uncharted waters of a pandemic.
Graham said the token is well-deserved, as he introduced Nick Castle, a field representative for Senator Bill Hagerty.
Castle said Hagerty passed his first bill as a U.S. senator in January. The legislation allows technologies to be fast-tracked into use if they are deemed critical to American defense or infrastructure. The bill cuts about three years off of technologies that need to come to market.
Castle said Hagerty introduced a piece of legislation called the SNOOP Act, or Stop the Nosy Obsession with Online Payments Act. The bill rolls back as-yet unenforced changes to IRS reporting requirements placed on services like Venmo, PayPal or Cash App where values greater than $600, that were put in place during the last stimulus package rollout.
“They don’t need to know how much I pay for my car, or how I pay my rent, or anything—how I pay my bills,” he said.
Information about these bills are available at congress.gov.
State Senator Steve Southerland used his time at the podium to recap Cocke County’s achievements over the last twenty years, especially in regard to infrastructure.
He noted the collection of bridge repairs that have taken place across the county during his time in office.
“Let’s look back over the past, when I first got here. When I started looking at Cocke County, what was the major problem that you had? It was infrastructure. There were over 28 bridges that needed to be repaired,” Southerland said.
He mentioned a few bridges in particular at Bridgeport and Wolf Creek, as well as Walter’s Bridge on US-25E and the Interstate-40 Douglas Lake Bridge that have seen improvements.
“We have improved the infrastructure coming into Cocke County, and that’s very important when businesses are looking and they want to be able to make sure their tractor-trailer trucks can get in and out,” Southerland added.
He went on to address improvements that have been made to water access in areas like Point Pleasant, Del Rio, and Grassy Fork.
He mentioned the $22 million allocated to the improvement to exit 440 in this year’s budget, and the construction of the Newport Bypass as examples of upcoming improvements that will drive more traffic to Cocke County and help to bolster commerce in the area.
“People coming from the east coast will take the exit, and it’ll help boost tourism in Cocke County, and it’s going to make the tourists’ stay more pleasant because they won’t have to sit in traffic for hours,” Southerland said of the Exit 440 improvements.
He also mentioned ongoing improvements on Highway 411, as the stretch of road from Interstate 40 to Highway 92 has been widened to four lanes, and there is an allocated $52 million to widen the stretch between Highway 92 and Sims Road in Sevier County.
Southerland went on to address the river access ramps that have been added for use by rafting companies, and he added that the county has been working to increase their recruitment effort and bring more adventure tourism to the Hartford area, citing the recent advancements in biking trails in the Hall’s Top area.
“We’re looking forward to the future, and it’s been really great working with Lucas (Graham), and Jeremy (Faison), and the mayors, both of you, I really appreciate it,” Southerland closed.
In his time at the podium, Representative Jeremy Faison gave praise to the local TCAT campus and TCAT Morristown president Jerry Young, who was present for the event.
“This man has had a major impact in your life, and you might not know it. Our TCAT and our Walters State… this is a massive resource for our people... they are impacting our children, and when they impact our children, that impacts your life,” Faison said.
He mentioned an additional $30 million coming to TCAT in the state’s budget for expansion, and applauded Young for his time with the college.
He went on to mention the recent completion of the new Love’s Travel Center on US-25E, sharing with the audience the process that the government went through to make the building possible.
“First of all, our buddy Lucas (Graham) gets involved with that organization, and then he comes to Steve and I and says ‘Listen, we need some help taxes-wise.’ Lucas said ‘Jeremy, we need to fix Exit 432.”
Faison reminded the crowd of a time when I-40 Exit 432 was the only Interstate exit in the state with a left-hand turn, which caused a serious inconvenience for driver’s and obstructed a long portion of land that could not be developed.
Faison recalled his and Southerland’s meeting with TDOT, proposing the change to the exit, which in turn allowed for the development of the land. He went on to describe a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) legislation that Faison said, “allows for the infrastructure to be paid for right here in Newport. Whatever money we spent, they’re able to keep that right here until the entire project has been paid off. That’s the kind of work that we do.”
Faison reiterated the importance of the Exit 440 improvements that Southerland spoke about, stressing the importance of encouraging tourists from the east to travel through Cocke County rather than taking exit 407 in Kodak to get to the Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg area. Faison went on to describe the effects of the growth that the increase in tourism would have, bringing economic growth to allow for more local jobs for future generations.
Faison’s next item of discussion was the recent news regarding a bill that “gets rid of dirty books,” in school libraries.
Faison clarified that the bill addresses the process for introducing a book into a school library. He told the audience about books that had been shown to him containing content that he described as “filth beyond filth.”
“We’re talking nasty, evil stuff that is available to our little kids in a school. I’m all for free speech, and I’m all for you reading what you want to read… but when it comes to the taxpayers of Tennessee funding certain curriculums and certain things that are in our libraries, we need to be vigilant and make sure… we’re not doing our part in poisoning the heart of a child. They don’t need these images. They don’t need these thoughts in their mind. They need to know all the joys of living, and getting in the woods, and seeing this and that, and all the fun things… not sexual perversion that can harm them,” Faison said.
In his speech, Faison also addressed situations in the area regarding senior citizens living in crowded group homes and stated that he is working on a bill to provide resources to those people to better their quality of life.
“We are working on that to make sure that we honor property rights and the decisions of these people to move there, but also that we honor the fact that they deserve a dignity and a quality of life, wherever they live, that is not dangerous or for the community.
Faison closed by lauding the state’s unemployment levels and the reduced rate of COVID infections from last year to now.
County Mayor Crystal Ottinger was next to take the podium in what was her last legislative breakfast as office holder. She reflected on the many challenges and accomplishments that have occurred during her tenure. Ottinger searched for recurring themes from each of her prior speeches to see just how far the county has come.
One thing that ranks highly on her list is the continued growth of the rafting industry in Cocke County. In 2020 the Pigeon River officially gained the title “Most Rafted River In America.” Ottinger said the progress has been extraordinary.
“At my first legislative breakfast our rafting companies brought in almost 197,000 paying customers that year and nearly $392,000 in revenue,” Ottinger said. “Last year it saw over 257,000 customers and brought in over $520,000 in rafting fee revenue. That is an area that is growing by leaps and bounds. The achievements we are seeing on the Pigeon River are unprecedented.”
Much of the growth of the county can be attributed to grants that have been used to cover a wide array of needs. Even as she prepares to leave office, Ottinger is still working to secure additional funding for the county to help fulfill the needs of the citizens.
“We have come a long way when it comes to grants. Right now I have applied for or partnered with others and received $2.23 million to cover home repairs, water line extensions, mental health and substance abuse and expenses associated with a boat ramp for the French Broad River,” Ottinger said. “I’m in the process of applying for an additional $1.2 million for emergency equipment and recovery housing. That doesn’t include all the other departments that are applying for more.”
The mayor thanked the many county employees past and present, County Legislative Body members, local businesses and various partners for their support of Cocke County. She said their combined efforts have helped the county grow exponentially.
“You have some of the best folks you could ever meet working for you in your government, and that includes state, local and federal. The progress that has been made between my first breakfast and now is not because of any one person of department. It has taken a combined effort of past employees and commissioners, selfless individuals, business and government partners. Cocke County has countless people and agencies working to help us be successful.”
Hopeful would be the appropriate word to describe Ottinger’s feelings as she looks at the future of Cocke County. As the county emerges from the pandemic, Ottinger believes that unemployment numbers will drop to pre-pandemic levels, which will hopefully bolster the economy.
“Cocke County and its people are resilient. The county is in the best position its been in for some time. There is state and federal money coming in, wages are increasing and projects are growing. There is no limit to what can be accomplished for our community.”
The last speaker of the morning was City of Newport Mayor, Roland “Trey” Dykes, III. Mayor Dykes briefly discussed the impact COVID had on the city, but said Newport was able to “weather the storm in great fashion thanks to competent fiscal management and some help from the federal and state government.”
Conagra’s departure definitely dealt a blow, but Dykes said many prospect are in line to potentially take their place.
“The loss of Conagra was a blow that disrupted a lot of positive momentum,” Dykes said. “However, it appears to be only a matter of time before some positive developments occur at that facility. As of last count there have been at least 21 interested parties who have toured the facility. The feedback from those visits has been extremely positive.”
Another highlight that Dykes discussed was the redevelopment of the Tanner building. Work is nearly 95% complete on the building that houses several different organizations. Dykes said one of the most important elements for the building is the partnership with Walters State Community College.
“I am very proud of the remodel and repurposing of the historic Tanner building. This project has allowed the Chamber and Partnership to relocate into a space that is more suitable to entertaining prospective business people and employers.
“The most positive thing to happen with that building is Walters State Community College bringing a satellite campus to the area. The first semester was recently completed and the second just started. Enrollment has doubled in the second semester to just over 200 students.”
With growth and development in mind, Dykes said the west end of Newport will play a crucial role in the city’s future. He called the Newport Bypass “transformative” for the city and could lead to further development in the corridor.
“I encourage everyone to look westward as we move forward. Some projects can be transformative, and over time I think the Newport Bypass can be that for our city. Additionally, Love’s locating in the west end has helped change the last left hand exit in the state.
“In my opinion, Newport is on the verge of something very big. I hope to be around to witness all of those positive results and changes that so many hardworking people have proposed and are trying to complete.”
Partnership President Lucas Graham gave a recap of the morning’s talks and provided some encouraging words before he event ended.
Graham said the county has reasons to be optimistic for what the future might hold. He discussed the progress of several projects and hopes that announcements will be coming in the next three to four months.
“The pandemic has pushed back projects that had great momentum and delayed things longer than what we wanted, but I think we’re on the right track,” Graham said. “There is a lot of positive momentum right now in addition to the challenges. I am optimistic about what the future holds for Newport and Cocke County. We have interest in just about every pocket of this county for expansion, investment or development in general. 2022, I think, is going to be a great year for us.”
Graham said a special thanks to the entire staff at the Cocke County Partnership for their help in organizing the breakfast. He also thanked Susan Mason and the team at Carson Springs Baptist Conference Center for holding the event.
