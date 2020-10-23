Mary Louise Smith finished her earthly chores on October 15, 2020.
Louise was born in Parrottsville on November 14, 1924.
She loved her home community, its people, and its beauty.
She attended Parrottsville School and upon graduation enrolled in Saint Mary's School of Nursing, Knoxville.
As an RN, she returned to Newport to begin her career at Valentine-Shults Clinic.
She remained there until its closing and then worked at Cocke County Baptist Hospital until her retirement.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Ladye Smith.
Her deceased siblings include Betty Smith, Russell Smith, Jerry Smith, Richard Smith, and Susan Broyles.
Survivors include sister, Farrell Culberson and her husband Doug, nieces, Carol Culberson, Whitney Chambers-Woods, Beth Balsamo, and Jenny Seehorn, nephews, Mark Culberson, Chris Culberson, Mike Smith, Kim Smith, Alan Smith, Anthony Holt, and Randy Holt, with many great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as great-great nieces and nephews.
Also surviving Louise is her sister-in-law, Linda Smith and her cousins Mary Anna Perozzoli, Joyce Kinser, and Frances Hawk.
Dedicated to her church, Louise attended Parrottsville Methodist Church most of her life until moving and then attended First United Methodist Church of Newport.
Her church friends and family were of utmost importance to her.
She was active in many aspects of service to her church including The Quilters, Heart Menders, and her joy was her task of being a Kitchen Angel every Wednesday evening as she fed the children at Kingdom Quest.
Friends were Louise's treasure.
She cherished her colleagues from years of nursing.
Another group that meant so much to her were the members of The Over The Hill Gang that met for breakfast often.
Louise moved to Florida in 2012.
This move enabled her sister Farrell, nephew Chris and his wife Judy to assist Louise as she cared for her sister Betty.
Louise continued her passion for painting, gardening, reading, and quilting.
With all of this activity, Louise never lost her love for her friends, her neighbors, her church, and her mountains.
A service for Louise will be held in Newport at a later date.
If you wish, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Newport, or a cancer support group since Louise was a ten year cancer survivor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.