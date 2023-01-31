Baseball 1

Five members of Tony Vitello’s 2023 Baseball Vols were recognized as Preseason All-Americans.

 UTSports.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The preseason honors continued to roll in for the Big Orange as D1Baseball.com and Baseball America both released their preseason All-America teams on Monday.

Tennessee’s entire projected weekend rotation of Chase Dollander (first team), Chase Burns (first team) and Drew Beam (third team) was recognized by D1Baseball, along with junior shortstop Maui Ahuna (third team).

