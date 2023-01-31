KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The preseason honors continued to roll in for the Big Orange as D1Baseball.com and Baseball America both released their preseason All-America teams on Monday.
Tennessee’s entire projected weekend rotation of Chase Dollander (first team), Chase Burns (first team) and Drew Beam (third team) was recognized by D1Baseball, along with junior shortstop Maui Ahuna (third team).
Dollander and Burns were both honored as first-team All-Americans by Baseball America, as well. Joining them was redshirt-sophomore Jared Dickey, who was named a third-team selection by Baseball America, who’s All-America teams are voted on by scouting departments of major league organizations.
Both Dollander and Burns have now been tabbed as first-team All-Americans by D1Baseball, Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball News and Perfect Game this preseason, while Beam has been garnered All-America status from D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball News and Perfect Game. Ahuna also notched his third preseason All-America nod after earning third-team acclaim from Collegiate Baseball News and Perfect Game while Dickey earned preseason All-America recognition for the first time.
The trio of Dollander, Burns and Beam combined to make 43 starts last season, posting a 26-3 record and totaling 273 strikeouts while issuing just 59 walks.
Dollander, who was one of just three unanimous preseason first-team All-Americans by Baseball America, will enter the 2023 season as one of the top draft prospects in the country after a stellar sophomore year in 2022 which saw him earn consensus first-team All-America honors and become just the second player in program history to be named SEC Pitcher of Year.
The Evans, Georgia, native posted a perfect 10-0 record and led the country with a 0.80 WHIP. He also was second in the SEC with 108 strikeouts and led the conference with a 2.39 ERA while holding opposing hitters to a .175 batting average.
Burns was one of the top freshmen in the country in 2022, earning freshman of the year or freshman pitcher of the year recognition from D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball News and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) while garnering unanimous Freshman All-America honors. The hard-throwing right hander was the first pitcher in program history to earn three national award honors in the same season.
Burns was also named to four All-America teams following his debut season, joining former AL Cy Young Award winner R.A. Dickey (1994) as the only players in program history to be selected to four All-America teams as true freshmen. The Gallatin, Tennessee, native had a phenomenal freshman campaign for the Big Orange, finishing with an 8-2 record and 2.91 ERA to go along with 103 strikeouts while serving as the Vols’ Friday night starter for the majority of the season.
Beam was also a unanimous Freshman All-American after a standout rookie season in 2022. The Murfreesboro, Tennessee, native was a staple in UT’s weekend rotation, earning SEC Freshman of the Year honors after posting an 8-1 record to go along with a 2.72 ERA over a team-high 15 starts. Beam held opposing hitters to a .186 batting average and had an impressive 0.93 WHIP. His 2.72 ERA was the fourth best all-time among Tennessee freshmen.
Ahuna joins the Vols after two impressive seasons at the University of Kansas, where he garnered first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2022 and was an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection as a true freshman in 2021.
Another top 2023 MLB Draft prospect, Ahuna is considered one of the best defensive shortstops in the country on top of being very productive at the plate during his college career, posting a .357 batting average with 75 runs scored, 27 doubles, seven triples, nine home runs, 73 RBIs and 21 stolen bases during his freshman and sophomore seasons with the Jayhawks. Ahuna was also a member of the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team this past summer.
Despite missing time with an injury, Dickey had a breakout season in 2022, slashing .380/.484/.690 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 19 RBIs in 40 games played (25 starts). Regarded as one of the best pure hitters on the team, Dickey also brings versatility in the field with the ability to play outfield and catcher. The Mount Juliet, Tennessee, native was a two-time SEC Freshman of the Week last season and was also tabbed a Collegiate Baseball News National Player of the Week on March 14 of last year.
The Volunteers open their 2023 campaign on Feb. 17 when they take on Arizona at the MLB Desert Invitational in Scottsdale, Arizona. UT will also square off against Grand Canyon and UC San Diego out in Arizona before hosting Alabama A&M in its home opener on Feb. 21 at 4:30 p.m.
