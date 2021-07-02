J.C. Hill, age 88 of Newport, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021.
He was of the Christian faith.
He was also a long-standing member of the Newport Rescue Squad for 55 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Marie Hill, parents Palmer and Bonnie Hill, brothers Junior Hill and Creed Hill, sisters Louise Fox, Maxie Lamb, Ruth Shorter, and Cordellia Hill, brothers-in-law James Campbell, Alvin Campbell, and Harold Campbell, and sisters-in-law Margaret Smith and Inez Ball.
He is survived by his sons John (Cheryl) Hill and Jerry (Carolyn) Hill, grandchildren Justin McNealy, Crystal (Nathan) Phillips, and Tim (Tina) Hill, great-grandchildren Jeremy McNealy, Johnathon Hill, and Zayden Phillips, sisters Thelma Rainwater, Eva Derrick, and Wanda Collins, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, July 5, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m. on Monday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tim Carson officiating.
Entombment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Mausoleum.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
