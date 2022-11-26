NEWPORT - Newport City Board of Education met at Newport Grammar School (NGS) on Monday. A workshop preceded the monthly meeting.
COVID update
Coordinated School Health Coordinator Mischelle Black and Kathy Ragan, school nurse, gave an update on illnesses. COVID, strep, flu A, and stomach viruses have all been going around. Six students and one staff member have tested positive for COVID during the last month.
Cafeteria manager’s report
Cafeteria Manager Christina Leas gave the monthly report indicating that the school’s Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 17 was a great success. She reported 10,026 reimbursed meals from Oct. 1 through Oct. 21. She said that the verification process has been completed and submitted in Tennessee: Meals, Accounting and Claiming (TMAC). Charge letters, as well as automated calls, are sent out weekly.
Principal’s report
Principal Dustin Morrow said that “it is an honor to be principal.” He said the next few weeks before Christmas break will allow time for hands-on activities. He complimented the cafeteria staff on the Thanksgiving meal.
Morrow reported there are several events coming up, including Thanksgiving plays, a teacher and student volleyball game, Homecoming on Dec. 8, choir programs on Dec. 15 including 40 students in grades one through four and six students in middle grades.
Federal projects supervisor’s report
Federal Projects Supervisor Amy Messer reported that the TASBO gingerbread competition was a good team building experience. She reported that the fall in-service theme will be “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”
According to Messer, the learning together onsite professional development went well. She said that Lenora Douglas won the opportunity to attend the state Literacy Conference, and language arts teachers will be able to select new resource materials.
Systems and assessments supervisor’s report
Systems and Assessments Supervisor Dr. Justin Norton said that teachers are starting to receive math textbook adoption samples for review from the state approved list. The committee will make a selection early next semester for the director’s approval then the board’s approval.
Director’s report
Director Sandra Burchette reported the roofing company is to complete the gym roof and the primary building roof during November and December. Phase two of the window project will start in December. Price comparisons will be done on playground equipment in order to move forward with the excavation and installation.
Board chair’s report
Board Chair Jan Brooks reported that she and Mickey Powers will be sworn in on Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the Newport City Council meeting. The board retreat will be Jan. 16, 2023 and the next regular board meeting will be Jan. 17 at 5:30 p.m. in the director’s office.
The regular meeting
The board approved several field trips. Among those field trips approved were:
- Kindergarten to Polar Express at the Cocke County Recreation Department on Dec. 8 with transportation on a Cocke County school bus.
- Second grade to Ripley’s Aquarium on Dec. 13 with transportation on a Cocke County school bus.
- Fourth grade to Ripley’s Aquarium on Dec. 13 with transportation on a Cocke County school bus.
- Seventh grade to Cinema 4 and Burger King on Dec. 13 with transportation on a Cocke County school bus.
They approved faculty and staff to attend the following events:
- Dr. Justin Norton to the Computer Science Momentum Expedition in Nashville on Dec. 6, the Aspen Rug Meeting in Jefferson City on Dec. 9, and ETASA in Knoxville on Jan. 20.
- Sandra Burchette to Superintendents’ Meeting in Johnson City on Dec. 14 and Kindergarten Readiness Group on Dec. 2 in Greeneville.
- Amy Messer to Learning Together Debriefing Day on Dec. 1 in Greeneville.
- Ron Coffey to Federal Programs Conference in Gatlinburg Dec. 7-9.
- Amy Messer and Pam Vernon to Secretaries Luncheon in Jonesborough in Dec.
The board approved Policy #4.700 - Testing Programs.
The board approved revised behavior rubric for grades five through eight, allowing the director and principal to review the behavior rubric with stronger consequences for first offenses.
Also, Restore to Classroom was created for grades six through eight. It was agreed the director and staff members could research a “Restore to Classroom” position that would provide an alternative solution to suspending students. Students placed in this class would remain there for an extended time during which time they would receive instruction from a certified teacher.
Guidance and transitioning back into a regular classroom setting would be provided.
Burchette said the program is similar to in-school suspension, but lasts for a longer timeframe. “They spend several weeks with a teacher and besides learning their regular lessons, they will learn what is expected of them in a classroom setting,” she said.
