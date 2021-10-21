COCKE COUNTY—Nick Black has officially announced his candidacy for Chancellor in the 4th and 5th Judicial Districts. Those districts are comprised on Grainger, Cocke, Jefferson, Sevier and Blount Counties.
Black, a Maryville native, is seeking the community’s voted to replace retiring Chancellor Telford Forgety.
“After thoughtful consideration, and encouragement from my family, friends, and colleagues, I am announcing my candidacy to be the next Chancellor in the 4th and 5th Judicial Districts,” Black said.
“I have learned much from regularly practicing in front of Chancellor Forgety, for which I will always be grateful, and will take many lessons learned in his court with me as I seek this position.”
Black resides in Maryville with his wife Regina (Sentell) Black and three children, Mariella, Nicholas and Emilia. Black and his wife are both graduates of Maryville High School and hold degrees from the University of Tennessee.
“As a native of Maryville, I feel very fortunate to be able to practice law and raise a family in my hometown. I received a law degree (JD) from the University of Tennessee [2008], a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Clemson University [2004], as well as a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication from Clemson University [2002].
“My private practice focuses on family law, wills & estates, property, and general civil litigation. I have previously served as the President of Blount County Bar Association, and am a Fellow of the Tennessee Bar Association Young Lawyers Division. I am member of the Blount County Republican Party Executive Committee, and serve as Vice-Chairman of my precinct. I have twice been elected to the Maryville City Schools Board of Education. After re-election in 2020 I was chosen by the Board to be Chairman, and currently serve in that role.”
Black said he looks forward to hitting the campaign trail and visiting with residents of both districts.
“I love East Tennessee and I look forward to meeting with the fine folks in Grainger, Cocke, Jefferson, Sevier and Blount Counties. I have friends and family from all five of the counties that make up the 4th and 5th Judicial Districts, and I hope to earn the trust of many more.
“I want people to find me to be a reasonable person with the temperament to fairly and impartially adjudicate any case. I will be on the May 3, 2022, ballot in all five counties for the Republican Primary nomination for Chancellor. I am announcing my candidacy now so that I can spend as much time as possible meeting voters in a district that spans over seventy miles.”
