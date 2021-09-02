Mr. Thomas Chris Hayes, age 56, of Cosby, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Newport Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his grandson Kendrick Alexander Hayes and parents Thomas B. Hayes and Bonnie Mae Smith.
Survivors include his children Chance (Jacqueline) Hayes of Del Rio, Ashley (Kris) Buckner of Cosby, Christian Grooms, Sarah Teague and Hannah Hayes; grandchildren Hailiegh Hux and Bella Hux, Leti Grooms, Rosie Grooms and Daisy Grooms all of Newport; sisters and brothers Robbie Evans and Donnie Hayes both of Cosby, Teddy Hayes of Grassy Fork and Krissy Sweet of Virginia. Additional survivors include several nieces and nephews.
The family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.