NEWPORT—The County Budget Committee met Tuesday afternoon to rehash talks concerning a wheel tax.
Commissioners serving on the General Committee met recently to discuss the same topic, but they decided to start the process from scratch. In doing so, they placed the burden back on the shoulders of Budget Committee members.
The Budget Committee has decided to schedule a joint meeting between the two to come to some consensus on the topic.
Clay Blazer, committee member and CLB chair, started the conversation by saying he preferred the wheel tax option be placed on the May ballot. He said it would likely be sent to referendum even if the County Commission voted to implement the tax.
“I don’t see 10 members of the County Commission, or 2/3 of the body, voting for a wheel tax,” Blazer said. “Even if it did pass, citizens would have 30 days to collect the required number of signatures to send it to referendum. My thought was to cut out the middle man and place it on the ballot.”
The phrase “kick the can down the road” was used multiple times during the meeting as no decisions have been made by any committee to move forward with a wheel tax or kill the topic altogether.
Blazer added that it is likely too late to add a wheel tax option to the May ballot given the current situation.
“I preferred May for a variety of reasons, but in reality we’re probably looking at August or November. In March of 2019 there was a town hall scheduled to discuss things, but that was canceled due to the pandemic. Some commissioners have discussed holding one again but haven’t given any specifics.”
The wheel tax would require specific language that states exactly where each dollar will go once it is in place. Committee members are looking for a way to pay for a county jail/justice center but also know money is needed for roads and the county school system.
Blazer said citizens need to know there are limited options when it comes to funding sources for these types of projects.
“From a countywide standpoint, people that own property vote more regularly than those who don’t. We can get a true feeling for things if people understand that this is to pay for a jail and other things like schools and roads. Without this alternative revenue source it would take a property tax increase.
“We squeeze by every year on property taxes as it is. Without another retailer coming in our sales tax dollars won’t increase to the amount we need. County property owners don’t want to continue to bear the brunt of things.”
County Mayor Crystal Ottinger serves on the committee and noted that a wheel tax would likely not be enough to cover the amount needed for a new jail/justice center.
Prior figures from Cumberland Securities showed it would take close to $30 million to build a jail and an additional $10 million for a justice center. The $40 million project would require roughly $200,000 monthly in payments or $2.4 million annually. Those figures have not been updated to reflect current increases in the cost of building materials brought on by the pandemic.
Early estimates showed that a $50 wheel tax would bring in close to $1.6 million in revenue to be used towards the payments. Committee member Rich Lloyd said in reality it would take a wheel tax of nearly $80 per eligible vehicle to cover the payments, as well as allocate money towards roads and schools.
Lloyd said he would like to see updated figures for the project before the joint meeting to come up with solutions.
“I’m comfortable doing a few things,” Lloyd said. “We can hold a town hall or send a recommendation to the CLB (County Legislative Body) for them to use as a starting point. I would like to know the vehicles that are exempted and also see a breakdown of what the money is going for, whether that be jail, roads or schools.
“I think we also need current figures for the jail to see what is needed in terms of construction costs. We need to come together with the General Committee to send something to the CLB for a yes or no and stop kicking the can.”
Blazer said a wheel tax of $50 would be the limit for a community like Cocke County. The county has one of the highest unemployment rates and is also considered distressed by state standards.
Committee member Angela Huskey-Grooms said a move needs to be made sooner than later as the price of construction projects may continue to grow for years to come.
“It’s sad that this has been going on for two years,” Huskey-Grooms said. “Our bills aren’t going away, and we need a solution. I don’t know what else we can do. Every day we wait the more this is going to cost us.”
Huskey-Grooms, a property owner herself, said she would rather pay a larger wheel tax to take care of the entire amount than face an additional property tax increase.
“I would rather have the entire thing covered by a wheel tax if we knew a property tax wouldn’t follow. If you tell me that will take care of it fine but don’t back door me with a property tax increase too. I think the entire community would feel that way.”
No date has been set for the joint meeting between the two committees. Look for more information in a future edition of the Newport Plain Talk.
