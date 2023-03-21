Grizz 1

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2), Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., center, and center Dwight Powell, right, struggle for control of the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 20, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. 

 Brandon Dill, AP Photo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 28 points, including a key layup with 17 seconds left as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Dallas Mavericks 112-108 on Monday night in Ja Morant's first game back with the team after an eight-game league suspension.

Santi Aldama added 22 points and 14 rebounds for Memphis, career-highs in both categories. Desmond Bane finished with 17 as Memphis won its sixth in the last seven.

Trending Recipe Videos



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.