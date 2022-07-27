Cosby’s Kevin Hall (right) is excited for this season given what he’s seen from athletes like quarterback Tyler Turner (left), as well as several new additions to the Eagles’ roster. Cosby will open its preseason on Friday in a scrimmage against West Greene at Cosby High School.
COSBY—This Friday, the 2022 Cosby Eagles will take their first step toward kickoff when they scrimmage West Greene at home at 6:00 p.m.
The Eagles, along with every other team across the state, were allowed to begin practicing in full pads for the first time this week.
Along with the practices, Friday’s scrimmage will allow Cosby head coach Kevin Hall — who took the helm in 2011 — to evaluate his team.
The Eagles enter the season having lost linebacker Dominic Cowles and linemen Sawyer Barnes and Keenan Ellison, among several others, to graduation.
“We lost a lot of experience,” summarized Hall, who holds a 32-89 overall record at the helm at Cosby.
Despite losing so much seniority, the Eagles did gain a wealth of experience in offensive knowledge in the form of Cosby alum and returning offensive coordinator Levi Cooper.
And Cooper will have plenty to work with in a skilled roster that left Hall with loads of excitement at the end of spring practice.
“It kind of gets you excited, wanting it to get here quicker,” said Hall. “Feel like we’ve got a chance to be competitive and win some games. The success we had in spring definitely has us more excited for the beginning of the season than we have been.”
Cooper mentioned quarterback Tyler Turner and wide receiver Hayden Green as a duo that could make some noise.
“Hayden’s a guy that’s going to be real explosive with the ball in his hand,” said Cooper, who added that Turner “throws a really good deep ball.”
Both Hall and Cooper noted the Eagles’ lack of depth, size and experience up front, though, while also praising the efforts of several new additions.
Two new names in particular: Ivy Poe and Kyler Davis, each of whom fall in line with the majority of the Cosby roster since they were recruited from the basketball team.
Said Hall of Poe: “He showed up in spring and, right off the bat, was a difference-maker on both sides of the ball.”
The Eagles will certainly look to use that athleticism and plenty more this season.
For right now, though, Hall is building toward Friday — toward his first point of evaluation for the 2022 Cosby football team.
“There’s really not any game planning involved,” he said. “Just showing up Friday and seeing how well we can execute our base stuff on both sides of the football.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.