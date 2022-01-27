COSBY—The Lady Eagles suffered another tough loss Tuesday evening as they fell to the Lady Highlanders of Scott County. It was a back and forth affair, and Cosby had opportunities late, but they failed to capitalize in key moments of the game. Scott County would leave the Eagles’ nest with a 48-41 victory.
The Lady Eagles battled in the first quarter and held the early lead in the contest. Kinley Coggins found her groove from behind the arc knocking down a pair of 3-pointers in the period. Freshman Shylee Shelton had six points of her own to help Cosby take a 14-9 advantage by the end of the quarter.
Head coach Cody Lowe said Coggins is gaining confidence at the right time.
“Kinley played very well against Seymour and again tonight. She does some really good things on defense as well,” Lowe said. “When she’s hitting shots it’s key for our team.”
Unfortunately for the Lady Eagles their offense went nearly dormant in the second period. Scott took full advantage of the situation and knocked down two 3-pointers on their way to a 14 point effort.
Coggins hit her third 3-pointer in the quarter, but the only other offense came from a pair of made free throws by Gracie Johnson. The Lady Eagles watched their lead turn into a deficit as they went to the locker room down 23-19.
Cosby rediscovered their first quarter magic to start the second half of play. Shelton took over in the third hitting big shots from behind the arc. She would knock down a trio of 3-pointers after going 1-for-2 at the foul line.
Johnson hit a 3-pointer as well, and Coggins chipped in four points as the Lady Eagles flipped the script on Scott County. The defensive intensity ramped up simultaneously for Cosby as they forced turnovers and ill-advised shots by the Lady Highlanders. The Lady Eagles had recaptured the lead at 36-30 going into the final quarter of play.
The tide turned back in the Lady Highlanders favor in the fourth quarter. The turnover bug bit the Lady Eagles leading them to become tentative on offense. Scott County would dominate in the fourth scoring 18 points.
Alexis McGaha hit a 3-pointer with just over a minute left in play to bring Cosby within five points at 46-41. It would the last points the Lady Eagles would score in the game.
Lowe said his team’s offense was disrupted when Johnson went to the bench in foul trouble early in the fourth quarter.
“Gracie (Johnson) got into some foul trouble in the fourth and came out of the game. Without her we really don’t have another point guard. We got staggered offensively in the quarter and the shots we made throughout the game weren’t falling.
“Scott, give them credit, they’re well coached and play hard. They made the plays down the stretch when we didn’t. When you have two teams evenly matched, the one that makes the plays usually wins.”
Tournament time is fast approaching, and Lowe hopes his team can use these tough losses as building blocks to get them where they want to be. The Lady Eagles are 1-0 in district play with five games remaining in conference action.
“We can be a tough beat when we’re hitting shots and are valuing our possessions,” Lowe said. “When you turn the ball over and give teams easy run outs it really makes things tough on you. Hopefully we can clean things up on the offensive end going down the stretch and be playing our best basketball in a few weeks.”
The loss moved the Lady Eagles to 4-14 on the year. Nine games are left in the season before postseason play begins. Cosby will return to the hardwood Saturday night as they take on Elizabethton. Game time has been set for 6:30 p.m. on The Hill.
SCOTT (48): Aliana Duncan 12, Jalin Young 10, Riley Price 7, Rachel Garrett 6, Julie LeWallen 5, Brittany Morrow 4, Brianna Jeffers 4.
COSBY (41): Shylee Shelton 17, Kinley Coggins 14, Gracie Johnson 5, Alexis McGaha 3, Ali Smith 2.
