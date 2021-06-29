COCKE COUNTY—A new county budget has been set for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Highlights of the budget include a 3% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for all county employees, a $2,000 salary increase for Sheriff’s Office and Jail employees, 2 cents of the tax rate allocated for tourism marketing, a raise in pay for part time convenience center employees and a $2,000 increase in funding for volunteer fire departments.
All this was done while keeping the county’s tax rate at $2.56. The county’s unassigned general fund balance for the new year stands at $260,000.
By receiving the salary increase, convenience center workers and Sheriff’s Office and Jail employees will be excluded from the 3% COLA. Sheriff’s Office/Jail clerical positions and jail cooks will be excluded from the $2,000 increase, but will receive the 3% COLA.
The new pay rate for convenience center workers will be $8.50 per hour in the new year.
The budget was passed unanimously by the commissioners present for the meeting, but not before two failed attempts.
Several commissioners were concerned by the fact that certain departments were receiving salary increases despite all county employees receiving a 3% COLA.
Commissioner Forest Clevenger said the County Fire Department is struggling to retain employees because the starting pay is $18,000 per year.
He made a motion to include a $2,000 salary increase for the 15 employees of the department.
“I recommend giving a $2,000 raise to each county firefighter just like we are the Sheriff’s Office,” Clevenger said.
“They have a huge turnover problem and are down several positions right now. We may be able to fill those positions if we beef up the pay scale.”
CLB chair Clay Blazer said that many of the county’s departments have underpaid employees. He said that a total of 66 full time employees are currently making $20,000 to $25,000 per year.
Blazer said the county is fortunate to be able to provide a 3% COLA during this budget cycle.
“Many years we have not include a pay increase, but this year we were able to because of our healthy fund balance,” Blazer said. “We have COVID money coming in that may allow us to give a one time bonus to offset things. We didn’t want to see a tax increase so it makes it difficult to address all the concerns.”
The motion to include the pay increase for county firefighters failed, which led to the next attempt by commissioners.
Commissioner Casey Gilliam made a motion to support a budget that featured a 3% COLA only. He wasn’t comfortable with picking and choosing employees and departments to receive pay increases.
“Every department is underpaid and we can’t pick and choose which ones get a pay increase,” Gilliam said. “I think we need to look at making the county some money before we increase Sheriff’s and Jail pay. I’m not saying that I’m not supportive of the Sheriff’s Office, but we have to make sure this goes to uniformed officers.”
Gilliam’s motion received a second by commissioner Dan Bright, but it too failed by a significant margin.
Commissioner Norman Smith made the motion that eventually passed, which featured the 3% COLA, salary increases, 2 cents for marketing and an increase for volunteer departments.
The increase for VFDs in the county became the sticking point of Smith’s motion.
“I understand increasing county firefighters pay, and you can do that all you want, but for the people in Briar Thicket, Salem and Del Rio, it will be the volunteer department that saves your house if it can be saved. If you’re in a 3 mile radius of the county department you’re fine, but in the outlying areas you’re hurting.”
Coinciding with this year’s budget is the fund balance policy that was approved by commissioners earlier this month.
The state encouraged the county to set a balance that must be maintained in the unassigned general fund at all times. The Budget Committee set that amount at $200,000 for the new year. That amount can be reduced or increased in the years to come.
Heather McGaha, County Finance Director, will submit the new budget to the state for approval. The deadline is today, June 30, 2021.
Commissioners will meet again on Monday, July 19 at 6 p.m. for their regular monthly meeting.
