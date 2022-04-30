Counterfeit Money: On April 26, Patrolman Alex Reese responded to a call from Little Caesars at Five Rivers Plaza regarding a counterfeit $20 bill. The manager of the store told Reese that a white female subject with brown hair had come into the store wearing a grey hoodie. The subject reportedly tried to pay with the counterfeit bill, and the manager took the bill and called central dispatch. The subject stated she was going to the ATM and left the scene in a maroon 1990s model sedan. The manager of the store was advised to save a copy of security footage of the incident.
Counterfeit Money: On April 27, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter responded to a call regarding a counterfeit $20 bill at the Marathon station on West Broadway. A store employee stated that a female subject had used the fake bill to pay for gas. Security footage revealed a white female, who Laughter estimated to be in her late ‘30s with brown hair pumping gas into an older model white Ford Explorer. The bill was taken into evidence.
Drug Charges: On April 27, police were dispatched to Dollar Tree in reference to an unconscious driver in the parking lot. Patrolman Paul Weber made contact with the vehicle in question and saw three subjects exit the car and enter the store, leaving two other subjects in the vehicle. Weber spoke to the two remaining subjects, one of whom was Heather Verdier, age 38, the owner of the vehicle. When asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, Verdier produced several syringes. A search of the vehicle revealed an open backpack labeled “Tina.” Verdier stated that Tina Loyd, age 33, had been with the group and was still inside the store. Police later confirmed that Loyd had fled the scene, as she was found walking down Cosby Highway. Inside the backpack, Weber found 1.6 grams of suspected heroin, 2 grams of cocaine, a bag containing a suspected crushed pill, several syringes, tie-off bands, and a digital scale. Loyd was placed under arrest and openly stated that other people were with her inside the store, and that they had been flushing narcotics down the toilet. Police did find several baggies of suspected narcotics and a cut straw floating in the toilet at the store.
Public Intoxication: On April 27, police were dispatched to Weigel’s concerning an intoxicated male subject. Captain Matthew Elliot made contact with Andrew Dean, age 39. Elliot reported “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from Dean’s person, and that Dean “had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet.” Dean was placed under arrest for his safety.
Driving While Revoked: On April 28, Patrolman Eli Suggs initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle without functioning brake lights on East Broadway. The driver, who was identified as Jordan Crumbley, age 29, was found to be driving on a revoked license due to DUI. Crumbley was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without further incident.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
