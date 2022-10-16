When Cindy Lowery and her husband moved to Newport from Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, 24 years ago it was with the intention to retire to one of their favorite places, it certainly didn’t include dealing with cancer.
However, those plans hit a bump in the road when Lowery was diagnosed with cancer four years ago. But, after successful proton therapy, it hasn’t slowed her down in the least.
At 67, Lowery may be busier than most with her volunteer activities.
But her cancer diagnosis did come with some complications, as if dealing with cancer wasn’t complicated enough.
“I found out I had cancer in 2018,” Lowery said. “I had asthma all of my life and only have 50% lung capacity right now. I will never be on oxygen. If you take a balloon and blow it up, yours would go all the way, I can’t do that.
“I only had two chemotherapy treatments and I had congestive heart failure – and I refused to do any more (chemotherapy) treatments.”
Lowery said she and her husband of 32 years, Jim, who has been supportive throughout, shaved their heads together during those early days of treatment. Then, she met a person in her cancer support group that told her about proton therapy treatments.
“I did 22 days (in a row) of treatment of proton,” she said. Her support group, Newport-based Celebrate Life, even provided her with a $500 gas card from Weigle’s to help with the expense of commuting to Knoxville for her treatments.
“They are wonderful,” Lowery said of Celebrate Life. “All you have to do is give them a doctor’s slip so they can verify it and if you need help with your electric bill, or anything, they are there. They’re phenomenal. It’s mind-blowing.”
Lowery said the proton therapy “is just like radiation, but less invasive.” She explained further that “it goes right to the source.”
And how does she feel now?
“So far, so good,” she said. “I would recommend proton to anybody.”
At the end of her care, she was to ring a bell like all those who successfully complete the treatment regimen, but she shared that special moment.
“There was a little girl there, she was only 11 years old, you get to ring the bell three times,” Lowery explained. “I said to her ‘I’m really scared, will you help me ring the bell,’ and she went up and rang the bell with me.”
Fighting off cancer hasn’t slowed her down in the least.
Currently, Lowery, who loves to crochet – she managed a crafts store for 18 years — is busy helping out with a planned craft show Nov. 5 at Wellington Manor, a senior assisted-living facility in Newport. She even, in the early stages of her care, crocheted a wig for herself.
Lowery said her husband joked when they moved from Gettysburg to Newport that their house lifted six inches off the ground after moving out all of her crafting items.
It was a big move, but it has never been one she has regretted.
“We had a camper we hadn’t used for four years and we just solid it because we are on vacation all the time now,” Lowery said. “I’m a city girl. Now, we have bear, deer and all kind of stuff.”
Her volunteer work also includes a group called “Bags of Love” that meets in the basement of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church where they make blankets for foster kids who are at the “Isaiah 117 House,” which was recently built in Newport.
She also has been involved with the “Cruise For Cancer” fundraiser.
“My husband says ‘you’re never home,’” Lowery said with a laugh.
She is also a fierce defender of Newport.
“People said ‘why do you want to move there, it has such a bad reputation,” Lowery explained. “In my 67 years, I have never lived anywhere where people were so kind, giving and willing to help.”
Lowery, who attends Crossroads Community Church, said one of the most important things for people who find themselves going through cancer is finding someone who can relate and allay their fear as much as possible.
“That’s very important,” she said. “I’ve even told my family doctor that if somebody comes in and they need to talk to somebody, give them my phone number because I had someone who took me under her wings. If they have somebody who has gone through it, or is going through it and has somebody to talk to, it is very important.
“Don’t give up hope.”
Anyone needing more assistance or additional information may contact Michelle Sexton at Celebrate Life at 865-654-0468.
