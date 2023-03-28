Bench play 1

FILE - South Carolina guard Zia Cooke, left, and forward Aliyah Boston applaud their team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. South Carolina has three-time All-American Aliyah Boston, high-scoring Zia Cooke and a bench full of players who could start for most NCAA Tournament teams. 

 Nell Redmond, AP Photo

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina certainly has front-line, championship talent with All-American Aliyah Boston and top scorer Zia Cooke. And they're backed by a bench that's second-to-none in the women's game.

"It's not just the starting five that can make things happen," Cooke said.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.