NEWPORT—The Cocke County government is in the initial stages of acquiring a portion of Newport Plaza Center after commissioners appropriated funds Monday evening. The county is considering using some of the remaining COVID-19 relief funds provided through the American Rescue Plan to complete the purchase.

Committee meetings have been held for several months as commissioners discussed the best way to spend the funding down to the very last penny. Among the items proposed using that money was a new building that would be used for storage space, for county offices, and most importantly, to house the Election Commission.

