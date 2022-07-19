NEWPORT—The Cocke County government is in the initial stages of acquiring a portion of Newport Plaza Center after commissioners appropriated funds Monday evening. The county is considering using some of the remaining COVID-19 relief funds provided through the American Rescue Plan to complete the purchase.
Committee meetings have been held for several months as commissioners discussed the best way to spend the funding down to the very last penny. Among the items proposed using that money was a new building that would be used for storage space, for county offices, and most importantly, to house the Election Commission.
County Budget Committee members weighed the options and found that building a new structure would far exceed the $2 million that was set aside for the project. After lengthy discussions, they found the best course of action to be the purchase of a structure already under roof.
The county worked closely with the school system, who has already put forth $3.3 million dollars to purchase more than 86,000 square feet of space in the building. That decision was finalized by the County Board of Education on Thursday, July 14.
The vote to appropriate the funds met little opposition after commissioners learned that this is the first step in a much lengthier process. Commissioner Forest Clevenger supported the purchase but asked for studies to be done before the deal is finalized.
“I like the idea, and I love where this is going, but we’re being asked to blindly purchase a $1.2 million dollar building,” Clevenger said. “Has there been any due diligence studies done on this property or environmentals? The Election Commission spoke with me and their main concern was over mold issues. I think a due diligence study and environmental test would need to be done first.”
Norman Smith is one of several commissioners who have worked closely with the school system to help secure the building and meet the needs of both parties. He assured his fellow commissioners that the decision to purchase a portion of the building was not done hastily.
“We set aside $2 million of COVID money, and we thought we could build a building and have the Election Commission housed in it,” Smith said “The school system has already voted to buy the rest of that area and all those other buildings. They approached us and asked if we might be interested in this building. I went and looked at the building, and there was already a preliminary architecture study done that said the building is sound, roof is good and it's a good prospect to renovate for office space.
“For the money involved, for 27,000 square feet, I think it's a good investment for the county as a whole. I think in the future, and that’s without using local county tax funds, we can actually get all of the offices out of the annex and get them moved in the future.”
Several offices are currently housed in the annex in addition to the Election Commission. Smith specifically mentioned the UT Extension Office, which currently holds classes for youth in an already cramped space. He said the fact that those children are within arms length of a jail is not an ideal situation.
The county would have $800,000 in COVID funds left at its disposal to renovate the structure when and if the purchase is finalized. CLB chairman Clay Blazer said that plans for the building are far from set as many other offices related to county government may seek to move once space becomes available.
“We are just starting the ball rolling in this particular situation,” Blazer said. “We don’t know right now who will specifically be placed in that building, but we do now it will alleviate things and provide some desperately needed space. I don’t think there is a single office in the courthouse that would say they have all the space that they need. Once we get with an architect they will draw things up the best way they need to be. Obviously nobody would move that doesn't want to. This is step one in a long series of events.”
Clevenger said the additional space may spark the interest of outside entities looking to locate in Newport. He briefly mentioned a conversation he had with a representative of Workforce Development in east Tennessee who said that East Tennessee State University may seek to have a presence in Cocke County in the future. For that reason alone, he fully supported the idea of the county purchasing a portion of the building if it could bring additional opportunities for higher education.
Commissioner Smith made a motion to allow the county attorney, Melissa Gossman, to work with attorney Jeff Greene on the county’s behalf. Greene is currently working on the deed to the building with the school system. Smith’s motion received a second from commissioner Barry Ford and was passed unanimously by the members of the body that were present.
A solid timeline or the next steps in the process weren’t specifically discussed during the meeting. The Newport Plain Talk will continue to follow this story and provide additional information as it becomes available.
The County Legislative Body will meet again on Monday, August 15 at 6 p.m. in the Circuit Courtroom of the Cocke County Courthouse.
