Susan Clevenger, Math Intervention teacher at Newport Grammar School and Outreach Director at Crossroads Community Church, has spearheaded a community wide effort to close the gap left in the fight against hunger, fear, and discouragement during COVID-19.
Although other food services were available from other entities Susan’s heart was for those who may not be able to come to pick up food and for those on the front lines who needed to know the encouragement and love of God by feeling concern from His children.
Many, because of a lack of a vehicle or a work schedule that wouldn’t permit them coming for food, could be struggling, and Susan wanted to do her best to help fill that void.
According to Clevenger, “The way it started was with a group of pastors that stay connected. A pastor sent out a group text, which my husband, Rick, pastor of Crossroads received. There was a deep concern for what could be done during the crisis. The general thoughts were… ‘What can we do? How can we make sure children will not go hungry?’
“With my husband’s blessing I text back that I would take the lead in this effort if that was acceptable to everyone. They were glad for me to do it so our partnership began. I contacted people from church and Empower, and I came up with a menu to start us off. The first thing we did was serve at Feed My Sheep. Since I was working from the Empower Building, I asked the owners of Taste Budz if they would cook if we supplied the food. They graciously and immediately agreed.
“I want to make it clear that many pastors and churches got together to make this thing happen; it was beautiful to see the Body of Christ working together in unity. I put things together at Empower, but in just a few short days pastors were there helping to make food baskets and deliver food. We did more than feed our community; we gave hope, and encouragement to people working so hard to keep our community going.
“The first day we grilled hot dogs at Empower. Trish Rone, from Trish’s Kitchen in Cosby, donated gallons of chili. Having to close due to COVID, The Mustard Seed, The Woodshed, Milanos, and Monterey donated produce. Thanks to their generosity, our volunteers were able to make and deliver salads throughout the community. The outpouring of support from so many during this venture was amazing.
“We had the help to reach out to our community, but we still needed to make sure our children were being fed. I contacted Cindy Pace at the housing authority and told her I was worried about the families with children in public housing possibly not being able to pick up the lunches that were being provided because of transportation issues. I asked her how we could be certain these children were receiving food. She sent out a survey to all her clients to see who was in need of food to be delivered to their home.
“With help from Christina Leas, NGS Cafeteria manager, I soon was delivering 55 breakfasts and lunches everyday to those without transportation. I delivered to the housing authority, and they had volunteers who delivered the meals to the residents. This continued from mid March until the end of May.
“We continued this effort by reaching out to beauty salons, health care facilities, first responders, and restaurant workers. Thanks to Faye Fish and State Farm, TasteBudz prepared 50 pans of spaghetti. Pastors delivered them to those on the front lines. Hot dog meals and food boxes were prepared and offered to beauticians. Over 300 food boxes were prepared and given out. Bargain Barn in Newport was very helpful with this endeavor.
“We gave away free meals for all restaurant workers in the area at 3 in 1 Frozen Creamery. They were so excited to help in this way. It was an opportunity for us all to say thank you and that we care. We made beans and all the fixin's for our first responders and our healthcare workers that pastors and volunteers delivered. We brought meals to the nursing home workers and dropped them at the door. Of course, we were extremely careful and wore masks and gloves especially with this population, but we didn’t want to leave anyone out.
“Our ministry was about so much more than food; we wanted to let people know we were praying for them. I had a burning desire within me to share the love of God with our hurting community, and I know that many of the volunteers had the same love and concern driving them.
“After delivering food through May, Gail Woods, from Macedonia Baptist Church, and I decided we needed to continue to encourage our health care workers. Gail made her delicious banana bread, and once a week she and I delivered baskets to different health care facilities.
“We fed anyone who wanted to stop by for a meal on several occasions. We set up at Memorial Baptist Church for a community hot dog lunch, which was very well attended. For Nurse’s Week we set up at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church and offered a free spaghetti dinner to all nurses.
“It was such a joy to serve in this way, but there were times when I would begin to feel fear. I would hear of someone getting sick, and the negative thoughts crept in. Then I would pray for God’s strength. Even though fear crept in, I knew I couldn’t slow down. God gave me the drive and heart for the mission so I was not going to let fear stop me. God led me to it, and I knew He would see me through it.
“Everyone was always so thankful and appreciative of everything. Many times at the end of the day I would get a text saying ‘You just don’t know what it meant today to know that someone was praying for us.’ My husband often says that people don’t care what you know until they know how much you care. All of our efforts were to show the members of our community that we really do care.”
