Tammie Atkins, Cindy Williams, and Julie Lane have many things in common. For one, and most importantly, they are family. Julie is the proud Mommy of both Tammie and Cindy, and they share many commonalities. They are all vibrant and strong women, and they have all fought and beat breast cancer.
Tammie went for her first mammogram at the age of 42, and it showed cancer. She had been afraid to get a mammogram and put it off because her dad, an uncle, and a cousin had all died from the disease. Naturally, she thought that her chances of having a cancer diagnosis might be high because of all the history in the family.
Tammie prayed time after time that her family would be healthy. One day at Dr. Conway’s office she mentioned that she had never had a mammogram. He said that they needed to get set up for one. Tammie told Dr. Conway that she was afraid to have the test because so many in the family had been diagnosed with cancer. He said, “Well wouldn’t you rather know if you had cancer so you could catch it early?"
With Dr. Conway’s encouragement, Tammie decided to go ahead with her first mammogram. Unfortunately, when her longtime friend, Lisa Lane, performed her mammogram and noticed something that didn’t look right. Tammie asked Lisa about it, and Lisa said that someone would take a look at it.
Tammie said, “I felt sick with worry and started to cry. They took a look at my mammogram and did a biopsy right then. I knew it was cancer, but of course, I hoped that I could be wrong. After waiting for several days I was feeling so anxious. My son called to see if we could get the results a little sooner, and finally, I got the call. It was cancer, but they had caught it early.
“My husband, Mickey, and I met Dr. Conway at his office, and he prayed with us. That was the beginning of a long and difficult journey, but it was so awesome to have a doctor who took the time to pray.
“One of my friends, Kim Ottinger, called and said for me to just listen. She asked me to pick up the phone right then and call Dr. Webber at Knoxville Comprehensive Breast Center because he was the best.”
Tammie took that advice and went for her initial visit to find the best option for her. She was given the choice of a lumpectomy, but decided to have a double mastectomy and reconstruction surgery because of all of the cancer in the family.
Tammie had several surgeries and even had tattoos to make her new breasts look as natural as possible. If a person didn’t know that she had had surgery it would be almost impossible to tell. That’s how good the plastic surgeons are at their jobs.
Tammie said, “I struggled with worry about the choices I had to make. Should I do chemo or radiation? I have often said that I don’t know how I would have made it without the support and help I received from my husband, Mickey, my son, Chase, and my sisters, Cindy and Toni Lane, and Mommy. I am a 9-year breast cancer survivor, and nothing slows me down.
“I do want to add that we all thought the family history of cancer was on the paternal side until our Mommy was diagnosed. Our paternal grandmother had breast cancer in the late 60s which made us much more aware of our need to get those mammograms.”
Cindy said, “Go get those mammograms! If cancer is found early your chances are so much better to survive. If you have a family history of breast cancer you really need to go. I think some people put off having a mammogram because they are afraid. Don’t let fear stop you, a mammogram could save your life.”
Cindy, of White Pine, started having annual mammograms at the age of 35. When she was 39 she went for her regular exam, and they saw something suspicious. At her doctor’s advice she went for a biopsy at Knoxville Comprehensive Breast Center.
“Oh, I was very nervous. I prayed and prayed. I tried not to worry, and God eventually gave me peace about the situation. He helped me through it all. After I started to feel that I could handle things with God’s help, I can’t say that all my fear magically disappeared. It was still really scary.
“I couldn’t help but wonder if I was going to die. Cancer is a scary word. At the time my daughter, Carlie, was twelve, and my husband, Danny, and I sat down and explained things to her. We told her that everything would be ok, and we could get through this together. We left it in God’s hands.
“The doctor called and told us that we needed to get a plan. My husband, my daughter, my sister, Toni Lane, and I met with the oncologist. He gave me the option of a lumpectomy and 30 radiation treatments. It was caught very early, but I decided to go ahead and have a double mastectomy to ensure that I wouldn’t have to deal with this problem again.
“I knew that I was facing surgery after surgery, and this was a hard decision, but I felt that it was the right one for me. I had heard of others whose cancer had come back after a lumpectomy, and I wanted to do my best to make sure the cancer didn’t come back.
“The initial surgery lasted 7 hours. I remember the horrible pain when I woke up. It was awful, but after the first week things got better. Since I was going for reconstructive surgery I had expanders that stretched the skin in order to have implants at a later date. After about three months I had saline implants which are safer than silicone.
“After that I had another surgery to graft skin to complete the look of natural breasts. My breasts do look natural, and I feel good knowing that my risk of breast cancer is gone. It was hard to go back for each surgery. I had 4 surgeries to get to where I am today, but I am extremely blessed to say that I am a 7-year breast cancer survivor.
“Unfortunately, our Mommy, was diagnosed at the age of 72 and had a much different and more difficult experience than Tammie or I did. She had a much more aggressive kind of cancer, and also underwent a double mastectomy. But she had to take 30 chemo treatments, which were so hard on her body.
“Mommy got so weak that she was unable to walk or feed herself. She lost her hair and toenails. At one point she became septic, and we almost lost her. It was such a difficult time, but we didn’t want to give up.
“She was at home and started to have seizures. She couldn’t even hold her head up, and we were at a total loss to know how to help her. After we saw her have a couple of hard seizures we took her to Fort Sander’s Hospital, and they kept her for a week running a battery of tests. They couldn’t find anything wrong, and since she didn’t have anything on her brain scan they didn’t believe that she was really having seizures. Finally, a doctor was in the room when she had one. They put her on medication immediately, and she has been seizure free since.
“Mommy was in rehab in Newport for 30 days, then she spent 30 days in Fort Sanders. They told us she was dying, but they tried one last thing, and she began to slowly improve. Next, she was transferred to Jefferson Park and stayed there for 82 days.
“Mommy was so tired that she almost gave up, but my husband and I talked it over. We agreed that I should quit my job, and focus on helping her to keep on fighting. I went every day pushing and encouraging her to eat and not give up.
“Finally, after so many prayers and so much heartache, our Mommy came home. That was on October 13 of 2016, and now, after 4 years, you would never know anything happened. It is just a miracle; we prayed together everyday. It was a horrible time, but we kept our faith in God and His healing power.
“We firmly believe that faith and prayer are the only things that kept us here with our families. Our story would not be complete without thanking all of the wonderful medical professionals who helped us along the way. Dr. Webber was the surgeon who performed all of our surgeries, and he was wonderful. He prayed with each of us and with our families before each surgery. God brought us through it all, and we give Him all the honor and praise!”
