COCKE COUNTY—County Audit Committee members met Monday afternoon to review audit findings for the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2020.
There were four findings in the 2020 audit, some of which the county has already put corrective action plans in place to manage moving forward.
The first finding was associated with the County Parks and Recreation Department.
Reports provided by the state are limited for this finding because the department is still under investigation. The finding results from noncompliance under government auditing standards. If any findings are discovered, they will be released in a subsequent report.
Finding number two concerns the establishment of the Parks and Recreation Board and Board of Sanitation.
Currently, neither board has adopted bylaws, policies and procedures that are needed to guide operations and the maintenance of internal controls.
The audit reports states that this deficiency results in a lack of management oversight.
David Veridal, Sanitation Board and County Legislative Body member, said the Sanitation board is in the process of approving the necessary bylaws. Parks and Recreation members are in the process of submitting their paperwork as well. Each has until June 30 to provide the documentation to rectify the issue.
The third funding relates to a tax deposit due to the Internal Revenue Service that was not reported in a timely fashion resulting in the assessment of interest and a penalty of $10,997.
Audit reports state, “Cocke County maintains a payroll bank clearing account to deposit employee payroll taxes due to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and is required to notify the IRS of all deposits so withdrawals can be made from the county’s account timely. The payroll tax deposits for the June 30, 2018 tax period of the county and the December 31, 2018, tax period for the highway department were made to the clearing account; however, the county failed to notify the IRS timely to provide for the withdrawal of the deposits resulting in the assessment of penalty and interest.
“County officials performed a reconciliation of the clearing account and communicated with the IRS; however, the county was required to pay $10,997 in penalty and interest. The amounts were remitted to the IRS on September 25, 2019 and January 16, 2020, respectively. It should be noted that the county received a credit of $3,247 in October 2020 related to the penalty and interest paid for the June 30, 2018 tax deposits. These assessments were the result of a change in county personnel and lack of management oversight.”
The additional interest and penalty were part of a prior year finding, which the county has already addressed. Finance Director Heather McGaha has created an account that is used each Monday to make sure payments from the previous week’s payroll have been settled prior to the Wednesday due date. The corrective action was implemented in October 2020.
The final audit finding for the 2020 year concerned expenditures that exceeded appropriations.
The largest expenditures that exceeded allocated funds came from the convenience centers for $85,582, and the Public Safety Projects line in Jail Capital Projects for $22,500.
Mayor Crystal Ottinger said the $85,582 came as an increase for hauling fees for county waste at the end of the 2020 fiscal year.
“There were more people staying at home during the pandemic, which created a lot more trash at convenience centers,” Ottinger said.
“We didn’t anticipated people cleaning inside and outside their homes creating more waste. We are looking to see if federal dollars can help us cover some of these expenditures associated with COVID.”
The jail project that cost $22,500 was paid out over two separate fiscal years, but should have been done in one single payment.
This finding has been rectified as the county has hired a purchasing agent to limit expenditures for projects that exceed departmental budgets. The finance director reviews the budget monthly and makes amendments and transfers as needed to cover the expenditures.
During the meeting the committee named Gary Carver chairman, and Clay Blazer vice chairman.
The budget committee meets annually to discuss the prior year’s findings.
