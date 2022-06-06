ALPS Adult Day Services: 600 N. Daisy St., Morristown; limited to 12 adults per class: classes cancelled for time being.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA): Wednesdays at 12 p.m. Resurrection Boxing, 245 E. Broadway in Newport.
American Legion Post 41: second Tuesday; 6 p.m., Cocke County Memorial Building, 103 Cosby Hwy. Enter through door across from Newport Fire Department. Past and prospective members welcome. For more information, call Commander David Mills (423-608-8168).
AMVETS Post 75: meets the first Thursday of each month beginning at 6 p.m., all Veterans are invited. The meetings are held in the Tanner Building at 115 Mulberry Street. For more information contact Commander Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918.
Brushy Mountain Bear Club in Del Rio: meets the first Saturday in each month at 6 p.m. at the club pavilion located on Highway 107 at the foot of Round Mountain. A community-minded club, membership is open to bear hunters as well as folks interested in their Del Rio neighbors. Call 423-487-2629 for more information.
Celebrate Life Cancer Support Group: meets at Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice. Anyone interested in their group is invited to attend. But, they encourage anyone currently in treatment to ask their doctor for approval to attend. This month, on June 23, the group will hold a picnic at the pavilion near Swann's Marina in Dandridge. For more information please call: Michele at 865 654-0468 or Kathy at 423 625-6603.
Celebrate Recovery: every Thursday, First United Methodist Church, 212 Washington Ave., Newport; dinner at 6 p.m.; large groups at 6:30 p.m.; sharing group meetings at 7 p.m.; groups for chemical dependency, grief and pain or loss; family support, and codependency. Child care provided. For more information, call 423-623-6067; visit FaceBook at Celebrate Recovery at Newport or visit fumcnewport.org.
Cocke County Beekeepers Association: first Tuesday of each month; Courthouse Annex; 6:30 p.m.; all interested parties invited; no experience required; no cost to attend.
Cocke County E-911 Board: will meet June 14 at 2:30 p.m. at the E-911 office.
Cocke County Election Commission: will meet June 13 at 3 p.m. in the Courthouse Annex Conference Room.
Cocke County General Committee: will meet on Tuesday, June 14 at 6 p.m. in the Chancery Courtroom of the Courthouse Annex.
Cocke County Public Safety Committee: will meet on Monday, June 13 at 6 p.m. in the Chancery Courtroom of the Courthouse Annex.
Del Rio Culture and Preservation Society: the Del Rio Culture and Preservation Society will meet the second Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend. The Del Rio Preservation Center is located at 181 S. Highway 107, Del Rio. Their next meeting is June 13th.
Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Chapter 102: third Thursdays at Chapter Hall, 148 Pine St; potluck dinner at 6 p.m.; meetings at 7 p.m. All veterans who were sick/injured while on duty and received an Honorable Discharge may be eligible for membership. For more information, call 423-532-8310.
Keep Cocke County Beautiful: every third Friday; The Tanner Building; noon. For more information, call 423-623-1050.
Narcotics Anonymous: Every Friday and Sunday at 8 p.m., First Baptist Church, 261 E. Broadway, Newport. For more information, call 423-623-0353.
Newport Aktion Club: second Thursday; Douglas Cooperative, Inc., 465 Learning Road, Newport; a division of Kiwanis; discussion of local community projects; noon; lunch provided for $5 donation.
Newport City Board of Education: will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, June 27 at 5:30 p.m. in the Director's Office on the NGS campus. The meeting is open to the public.
Parrottsville Quilt Guild: meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month at Parrottsville United Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall. for more info, contact Betty Brooks at (423) 623-6303.
Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice Grief Support Group: The group meets the second Tuesday of the month in the conference room at SMHH&H from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Steve Blanchard is the facilitator for the group. The meetings are open to anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one. It is an ideal occasion to meet others with whom you share common experiences and to gain the support of others in similar situations. Provided free of charge to the community. For additional information, please call 423-623-0233. SMHH&H is located at 222 Heritage Boulevard in Newport.
Stepping Into Freedom: Christ-centered 12-step recovery program; Wednesdays: 9 a.m., Empower Cocke County, 340 E. Broadway, Newport.
Vintage Red Hat Vixens: The Vintage Red Hat Vixens meet the first Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. at the Senior Center on Mulberry Street. Bring a bag lunch and your sassy self to their hour of fellowship and fun! For information, contact Bonnie at 423-608-7045.
