For anyone looking to hit the links, Cocke County and the surrounding areas offer a plethora of options.
Newport is home to one course, an 18-hole public course with a par of 72, at Smoky Mountain Country Club.
It is located at 1220 Golf Course Road in Newport, two miles from the town’s center, with more information available below via GolfSmokyMountain.com:
Not far from Newport, Smoky Mountain Country Club offers terrific views and challenging play for golfers at every skill level.
Well-groomed fairways and greens keep Smoky Mountain Country Club difficult yet friendly, and the staff can offer tips and tricks for playing your best round.
Smoky Mountain Country Club is a terrific choice for your regular rounds of golf or a new destination for you and friends when visiting Newport.
The course also serves as a home base for the Cocke County High School golf teams — one of which sent a golfer to the 2022 TSSAA State Golf Tournament in Sevierville — and it hosts different charity and benefit tournaments throughout the year.
One visitor to the club labeled Smoky as “one of the top 10 courses I have played,” as he went so far as to play the course twice in one day.
“Prices are very reasonable and the staff was very pleasant,“ he wrote. “Greens were slow today but very well maintained this is a very fun course and I highly recommend if you are passing through stop and play.”
Besides Smoky Mountain Country Club, there are also seven other courses near Cocke County.
The names and information for each of these courses can be found below:
Dandridge Golf and Country Club, Red Course: 9 holes over 3,054 yards with a par of 36 (public).
Dandridge Golf and Country Club, White Course: 9 holes over 3,015 yards with a par of 36 (public).
Dandridge Golf and Country Club, Blue Course: 9 holes over 3,037 yards with a par of 36 (public).
Here is an overview of the Dandridge courses, courtesy of DandridgeGolf.com:
The original 18 holes, designed by Dan Maples, meanders its way through valleys, hills, and woodlands.
In 1991, nine more holes were added with the same characteristics or the original design, bringing the area’s first 27 hole golf complex.
Dandridge offers the same lush Bermuda fairways and bent grass green as its sister course, Patriot Hills.
All combinations are par-72 and measure approximately 6,100 yards from the back tees, 5,800 yards from the regular tees and 4,900 yards from the forward tees.
Each course begins at the same point: 1247 Stonewall Jackson Drive in Dandridge. Moreover, the phone number for the Red, White and Blue courses is as follows:(800)997-2655
Bent Creek Golf Course measures 18 holes over 6,182 yards with a par of 72, and it is a public course located at 3919 East Parkway in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
The course is available for view online at www.bentcreekgolf.com with more information featured below.
Designed by three-time Masters and British Open Championship Winner Gary Player, Bent Creek is a par 72 course that has been popular since the sunny day it opened back in 1972.
Southern Living Travel Guide rated Bent Creek Golf Resort one of the “Top Fifty Golf Courses in the South.” This course is all at once challenging and relaxing.
Morristown Golf and Country Club offers 9 holes over 3,005 yards with a par of 35. It is a public course located at 1180 Valley Home Road in Morristown, Tennessee, with a phone number of (423)586-9953.
Built in 1930, this course is “well-manicured” and “well-mowed,” with greens that are “very fast,” according to another review.
There are also plenty of other hills and embankments, offering a quick after-work challenge for anyone looking to get some exercise.
Patriot Hills Golf Course spans 18 holes over 6,710 yards with a par of 72, yet another public course within driving distance for anyone looking for a game.
Its address is 735 Constitution Drive in Jefferson City, Tennessee, with a phone number of (865)475-4466.
Here is more on Patriot Hills via their website, PatriotHillsGolf.com:
The crown jewel of golf in this area is our newest course, Patriot Hills Golf Club.
At its inception, Patriot Hills was intended to be more challenging than its sister course in Dandridge.
With a similar design, the course has proved to be as tough as you want it to be.
The par 72 course measures 6,710 yards from the back tees, 6,068 yards from the regular tees, 5,609 yards from the senior tees, and 4,974 yards from the forward tees.
Patriot Hills is conveniently located just 25 minutes from Knoxville and 35 minutes from Sevierville/Pigeon Forge/Gatlinburg. Take I-40 East from Knoxville to exit 417.
Turn left and proceed approximate 2 miles, and Patriot Hills is on the left. From the Sevierville area, take highway 66 to exit 407. Then take I-40 East to exit 417.
Finally, a look at The Country Club, a private course in Morristown: 18 holes over 7,056 yards with a part of 72.
The location is 1686 Doyal Drive with a phone number of (423)581-2763.
More info on The Country Club is available below via The-CountryClub.com:
The Country Club boasts a beautiful 18-hole Golf Course that has been the previous site of the Tennessee State PGA Championship, the State PGA Four-Ball tournament, and Nationwide Tour Qualifying for the Knoxville Open.
