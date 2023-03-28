Memphis 1

Bowling Green guard Elissa Brett (5) draws a charging foul against Memphis guard Jamirah Shutes (23) during the second half of a WNIT game at the Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio, Friday March 23, 2023. 

 Scott W. Grau, AP Photo

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — A Memphis basketball player has been charged by Bowling Green campus police with assault after punching a Falcons player in the handshake line following a Women's NIT game, according to the Bowling Green athletic department.

"Violence is never acceptable and our priority remains the health, safety and support of our student-athlete, who is recovering and doing well," the athletic department said in a statement Friday. "This is an active investigation in conjunction with the City of Bowling Green Prosecutor, and no further comment is available at this time."

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.