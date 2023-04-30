US Bank offers assistance in all banking needs Apr 30, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FILE PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save US Bank offers hometown service with products and services of larger financial institutions.Before becoming US Bank in 2002, Merchant Planters Bank had served Newport and Cocke County since the 1880s.US Bank offers a variety of services, including mortgages, auto loans, checking and savings accounts, student loans, financial planning and online and mobile banking.“We try to have the financial products and services to meet everyone’s needs,” said a bank spokesman. “We have a financial planner and are able to offer a lot of diversified products.”US Bank, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., is the fifth largest bank in the United States.US Bank’s Newport branch is located at 301 E. Main St. in Newport.Lobby and drive-up hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.For more information about US Bank in Newport, call 423-613-1580. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Finance Banking The Economy Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our Newsletters here! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes Latest e-Edition Special Sections To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sign up for E-Alerts Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Alerts When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.