WENTWORTH 1

A screen displays a message that play has been suspended on day one of the PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, England, Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the announcement of the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. 

 Adam Davy, AP Photo

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Play was suspended late in the first round of the BMW PGA Championship on the European tour on Thursday following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.

Thirty of the 144 players in the field had yet to finish their first rounds at Wentworth.

