Houston 1

Houston guard Tramon Mark (12) drives around Memphis guard Elijah McCadden (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Houston.

 Kevin M. Cox, AP Photo

Houston returned to No. 1 in the AP men’s college basketball poll on Monday for the third time this season, while Northwestern and Texas A&M barged into the rankings after each had a pair of impressive wins last week.

The Cougars, riding a seven-game winning streak, jumped over Alabama and back into the top spot, where they spent two weeks in November and December and had another two-week stint last month.

