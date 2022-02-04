COSBY—Basketball homecoming comes around once per season and gives a team and its fans a chance to celebrate. The pageantry of Thursday’s event was overshadowed by the outcome on the court, as the Cosby Eagles suffered a tough loss to Maryville Christian School.
The 68-24 loss was one of the worst that Cosby has experienced in their 2021-22 campaign. Cosby moved to 4-16 on the year but remains 1-2 in all important district play.
The Eagles were outmanned by the front line of Maryville Christian. Their height and length played a part, but their hot shooting from behind the arc made the biggest difference.
MCS’ first four shots from the field were made 3-point baskets. Cosby had no answer for the offensive explosion. The lone Eagles’ basket in the quarter came from a Hayden Green three. The Maryville Christian lead was 17-3 after one.
Cosby’s offense showed signs of life in the second behind a strong effort from Paxton Coggins. The junior put six on the board in the period to give the Eagles a glimmer of hope. A second three from Green cut the deficit to eight.
A turnover by Maryville Christian led to a two-point basket by Coggins to pull the Eagles within six. Cosby’s defensive pressure led to another turnover by MCS. Coggins would drive to the basket but failed to connect on the shot. He went 1-for-2 from the line to put Cosby within striking distance of Maryville Christian.
MCS came back into form before the end of the quarter as Ryan English found success in the paint against Cosby’s defense. He rattled off six points before the end of the period to build upon Maryville Christian’s lead. The Eagles went into the half down 30-13.
The news didn’t get much better for Cosby after second half play kicked off. MCS continued to pound the ball inside and capitalize on second chance opportunities. Within the blink of an eye the lead had grown to 26 points for MCS.
Points remained hard to come by for the Eagles who continued to look for Coggins on most possessions. He would hit his second 3-pointer in the third, which he followed with a two-point bucket. Cosby was only able to scatter seven points over the remainder of the quarter.
With the game firmly in hand, Maryville Christian continued to push in the fourth quarter. Ryan Hudson hit two threes in the frame to grab the scoring lead for his team and become the fourth MCS player to reach double digits.
Unfortunately, the Eagles were completely deflated by the onslaught they had suffered from for more than three quarters. They would hit just one basket over the last 8 minutes of play. Coggins would finished the game as the only Eagle in double-digits with 11.
Cosby returned to action Friday night on the road against the Blue Devils of Jellico. Jellico defeated the Eagles in the first contest of the season, 59-41.
The Eagles will play again on Tuesday, February 8, at Pigeon Forge. It will mark the third time the two teams have met this season. Cosby is 0-2 in those prior games.
The regular season will wrap up at home for the Eagles on February 10, 11 and 14. Two of those three games will be district play to decide seeding for the upcoming tournament.
MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN (64): Ryan Hudson 14, Drew Napier 10, Josh Goins 10, Ryan English 10, Jamey Wright 7, Braden Gaddis 6, Isaac Fritz 5, Parker Floyd 2.
COSBY (28): Paxton Coggins 11, Hayden Green 6, Slate Shropshire 3, Ethan Shults 3, Ivy Poe 2, Cyler Davis 2, Corey Askew 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.