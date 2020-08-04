NEWPORT—County Budget Committee members met Monday afternoon where they discussed the various ways to spend grant funds being provided by the state.
In April, Gov. Bill Lee announced that each county and city in the state would receive funding to help battle economic issues caused by COVID-19.
Initially the money could only be spent on IT and other technology upgrades, as well as new infrastructure.
Heather McGaha, county finance director, said that has changed, and all restrictions have been lifted.
“We have $1.395 million in state COVID-19 funds,” McGaha said.
“The state has lifted all restrictions, but they did say we should spend wisely.”
McGaha said some on the money could be used to replace old HVAC units on county buildings. She also said that money would be needed to make all county buildings ADA compliant.
The county landfill is also in need of extra funding for equipment and repairs to the department’s office building.
Committee member and County Legislative Body commissioner Norman Smith said that IT upgrades should be at the top of the list, but said the Highway Department could also use funding for roadwork and paving.
Clay Blazer, CLB chair, is also a budget committee member. He said that each department head should be given the opportunity to submit requests for materials.
He said that most departments have many needs and wants.
“I think we need to send something to the departments seeking requests from each of them,” Blazer said.
“It will ultimately be at the discretion of the CLB on how the money is spent, but they should all be given equal opportunity to submit their ideas or needs.”
Smith suggested that a specific amount of money be set-aside in a pool for all of the technical upgrades county departments may need.
The committee agreed that IT upgrades should be addressed immediately, as well as the needs of the county landfill.
Board member Rich Lloyd made a motion to allocate $160,000 for technology upgrades and $200,000 for the landfill.
Smith provided a second to the motion, which passed unanimously.
The request will now go before the full CLB.
Each department head will also submit a “wish list” of items they would like to have or may need in the future.
McGaha said the grant money must be spent within the 2020-21 fiscal year.
She said that all purchases should be made by April of 2021.
The committee plans to meet again on Tuesday, August 11 to discuss departmental requests.
The meeting will be held in the Chancery Courtroom in the Courthouse Annex at 4 p.m.
