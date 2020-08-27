MORRISTOWN—Walters State Community College’s Division of Workforce Training will offer the “Permit to Carry a Firearm Class” on the Morristown Campus Sept. 19.
This class includes four hours of classroom instruction and four hours on the shooting range. It meets the Tennessee Department of Safety course requirement for individuals applying for a permit to carry a firearm.
After registration and payment, students must complete, review and submit a Handgun Carry Permit Application before the class starts. This can be done at https://dl.safety.tn.gov. Once the application is complete, students will receive the application number. Bring the application number to the handgun carry permit class to complete the registration process at Walters State. Without an application number, students will not be admitted to class.
For more information, call the Office of Workforce Training at 423-585-6756 or email Dr. Nicole Cardwell-Hampton at Nicole.Cardwell-Hampton@ws.edu.
