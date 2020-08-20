There have been several other newspapers published in Cocke County over the past 145 years. It might be enlightening to some of you readers to know a bit of their histories. The November 1, 1879, issue of Knoxville Daily Chronicle stated: Newport, Cocke County, boasts five papers: 3 weeklies, one monthly and one semi-monthly. Unfortunately, all of those cannot be identified.
Newport Reporter
The first newspaper for which there is any record was the Excelsior Star, which was published by Joseph Lloyd Bible at Big Creek [Del Rio] in January 1875. This was a small monthly public-cation, only 7 1/2 x 4 inches. Bible was listed as the publisher and John T. Bible as the editor.
Mr. Bible, a son of Aaron Bible and Sarah Justus, residents of the Midway section of the county, was born July 25, 1857. An article in the Morristown Gazette, September 18, 1878, told that Lloyd began experimenting with the printing process when just a boy, carving the type with a pocket knife.
In 1878 he moved to Parrottsville and published a weekly, The Reporter. The next year he moved to Newport and established another weekly, Newport Reporter, whose issues were six columns wide. In January 1880, Bible consolidated the Newport Reporter with the Madison County News. In September 1880 he sold the Newport Reporter to A.J. Thomas and purchased the controlling interest in the Dandridge Watchman and moved to Jefferson County to publish the Dandridge Watchman and Reporter.
J.L. Bible married Mollie B. Clark on February 3, 1881, at the home of her aunt Rebecca Clark Allen. The marriage was short-lived, as Bible contracted malarial typhoid fever and died on September 6th in Dandridge. He was buried in the Clark Cemetery at Midway, although the death date on his tombstone is incorrect. His death was reported in several of the area news-papers. His only child, born posthumously, also died young.
Eastern Sentinel
The Eastern Sentinel was established by a joint stock company on presses which had been purchased from the defunct Greeneville Democrat. The Eastern Sentinel was a Democrat paper and its first issue, a six column sheet, was September 18, 1878. The editors were Andrew Johnson Thomas and J. Fred Talley, and subscription rate was $l per year. Existing copies of the Eastern Sentinel show it to have been printed on high quality rag bond paper, not the least bit yellowed after nearly 140 years.
Talley left the partnership in January 1879. In 1880 Thomas purchased the Newport Reporter, along with the building and [printing?] material, from J.L. Bible. In 1881 C.M. Lyons was listed as publisher. Mrs. O'Dell said that Mary E. Smith was also once its publisher. In October 1883 Thomas sold the paper to Thomas L. Carty, who in January 1884 sold the operation to Professors David W. Doran and Henry S. Pless, who moved it to White Pine and published the Eastern Progress.
A.J. Thomas (1858-1887) was a son of James M. Thomas and Phoebe Sisk. His step-mother was Elizabeth Talley, a cousin of J. Fred Talley. Mr. Thomas married Annie Louise Smith on August 24, 1882, at the Pisgah Presbyterian Church. She was a sister of Mary E. Smith, and their father was the Presbyterian pastor as well as a teacher at the Masonic Academy. After leaving the Eastern Sentinel, Thomas went to work for the Knoxville Tribune, leaving there to clerk at the Pension Office. Stricken with consumption and seeking a better climate, he went to California and secured a position with the San Francisco Chronicle. His health, however, did not improve and he returned to Cocke County to die. He is buried in the Talley Cemetery in Bybee. Both of his children moved to El Paso, Texas; Paul was an attorney and Louise was a teacher.
Newport Times/Newport News
The details of these next papers get somewhat confusing.
Mention is made in the Morristown Gazette, 14 February 1883, of Milton H. Bibee "of the Newport Times, but on January 30, 1884, it is noted that a new paper, Republican in view, called the Newport News, has been established under the control of M.H. Bibee. Mr. Bibee' obituary in 1902 stated that he got his start in the newspaper business working for J.L. Bible. When Bible moved to Dandridge, Bibee secured a job at the Eastern Sentinel, and when it left in 1884, he started the Newport Times. After editing it for several years, he left to work at the Bristol Courier. He returned to the Times, leaving again to work in the Circuit Court office as Deputy Clerk then he was elected as the Clerk in 1898. He was still serving in that position when he died.
Mrs. O'Dell wrote that the Newport Times, one of several by that name, was owned and edited by F.H. Fagala in 1889. That has to be incorrect as Fagala was born in 1879. Perhaps it was a typo and meant to be 1898. In 1891, it was reported that the Newport News was being published by M.H. Bibee and edited by John T. Jones. (He was the same man who had worked with J.L. Bible on the Excelsior Star. He migrated to Centralia, WA.)
In Morristown Gazette, November 16, 1887, it was reported that the McMinn County Citizen [Athens] had been discontinued and would be moved to Newport and called the Newport News. It was to be edited by James Hood. But then there was the Newport Citizen, listed as edited by Mr. Hood, the first issue under that name as December 2, 1887. A notice in the Chattanooga Republican, September 22, 1889, stated that W.M. Holman had taken charge of the Newport Citizen and changed its name to Newport News and it politics to Republican.
The Newport Times is still elusive. No editorial mention of it can be found in other papers until the latter part of 1896. The Knoxville Sentinel, 21 April 1897, mentioned H.H. and B.M. Dukes "of the Newport Times." The Dukes brothers were from Greeneville where Blackstone remained, but Henry ended up in Miami, FL in newspaper work. By June 1898, Henry Dukes was gone, having enlisted in the army for the Spanish-American War and Charles S. Stephens had assumed the editorship. He only stayed until December when the Morristown Gazette reported that he had "retired from the journalistic field." He was succeeded by Frank H. Fagala.
At least when Fagala had the paper, it was printed in the Fagala building, located where the Newport Laundry once was on the corner of Main Street and Court Avenue. The Fagala's tinshop was on one side of the building and their photography shop was upstairs. Frank Fagala sold the Newport Times to Thomas H. (Tom) Campbell in December 1903. Mr. Fagala moved to Newnan, GA where he died in 1945.
Tom Campbell started in newspaper work when he was just 13 years old, setting type for the Newport Weekly. He was still a young man when forty Democrats contributed $10 each to purchase the Newport Times and hired him as editor. He did so until April 1914 when he sold it to John Holt and R.H. Sexton. They intended for it to be a Republican paper for they were "Sells-Hooper men," in reference to Sam Sells, who was seeking re-election to the First District Congressional seat and Ben Hooper who was seeking re-election as Governor. (The late Eva Sexton, a daughter-in-law of R.H. Sexton, recalled that Mr. Sexton considered anything that Ben Hooper believed or said to be "the gospel.")
Holt and Sexton sold Newport Times in 1915 to A.A. Cates, J.W. Kyker, J.A. Coggins, Watson Ford, Zeb Clevenger, John Harrison, Ben Hooper, O.L. McMahan and W.T. Fox. George W. Sheaff was hired as editor. (Sheaff's wife was Ruth Randolph, a cousin of Mrs. Ben Hooper.) A short time later, Tom Campbell bought out the stockholders and combined Newport Times with the Newport Plain Talk. There will be more about Tom Campbell later.
Newport State Journal
In 1884 James Wiley P. Massey (1856-1944) established the Newport State Journal. On April 12, 1885, the Knoxville Daily Chronicle listed Oscar F. Dukes as one of the publishers. The State Journal was reported as "spicy."
IN 1885, N.J. Phillips of the Blountville Star and J.W.P. Massey merged the two papers in the Star Journal. On February 3, 1886, the Morristown Gazette reported that the Star Journal was suspended and the office for rent. One reason given for the termination was that Mr. Massey had secured a position at Warren College and had not the time to devote to the newspaper. Warren College was actually Warren Collegiate Institute, affiliated with the Methodist Episcopal Church and located in Greene County between Afton and Limestone.
J.W.P. Massey was a brother of local historian Cora Massey Mims. The Masseys moved to Cocke County from Haywood County in 1870. Wiley Massey was also a teacher in the local schools before he went into the newspaper. He married Eliza Woodson in 1888 in Campbell County and within a few years they migrated to Texas where Mr. Massey taught in the public schools for many years.
TO BE CONTINUED....
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.