Tallies 1

The Big Orange distance crew secured Tennessee’s first two medals of the 2023 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships in the men’s and women’s 10,000-meter Thursday night at LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Big Orange distance crew secured Tennessee’s first two medals of the 2023 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships in the men’s and women’s 10,000-meter Thursday night at LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium. UT junior Yaseen Abdalla captured silver in his first 10k as a Vol, while Lady Vol grad student Jasmine Fehr made her outdoor season debut and placed third for the Lady Vols in her first career 25-lapper.

In a strategic race with warm, humid conditions, Abdalla turned in a time of 30:00.18 to score eight points for the Big Orange in his SEC outdoor debut. The Sudanese international claimed his second SEC medal of 2023 after also taking silver in the indoor 5k in March.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.