All Tournament (Girls)
Smoky Mountain: Azariah Spurgeon and Alyssa Susalla
Cosby: Allie Ottinger, Ella Hicks and Katey Moore
Bridgeport: Madylyn Bible and Ava Wheeler
Parrottsville: Brookelyn Clevenger, Blakelyn Clevenger and Hailee Hartsell
Del Rio: Zoe Jones
Grassy Fork: Kate Raines
Northwest: Sarah Frazier
Centerview: Kylie Vinson
Edgemont: Jaylen Moore
All Tournament (Boys)
Centerview: Christian Cole and Coulter Oliva
Grassy Fork: Cruz Coggins and Cooper Davis
Northwest: Donavan Campos-Nuci, Zander Hale and Tyson Sutton
Parrottsville: Eli Roberts, Devin Caldwell and Daniel Price
Del Rio: Zayden Gunter
Cosby: Parker Ford
Smoky Mountain: Ezra Spurgeon
Bridgeport: Seth Miller
Edgemont: Cameron Ingle
All Tournament (Cheer)
Parrottsville: Jada Norton and Emma Knapp
Grassy Fork: Maddie Taylor and Haylie Wright
Northwest: Hannah Smith and Belinda Torres
Bridgeport: Jurnee France and Destiny McSwain
Edgemont: Maliyah Massengill and Sydney Wills
Academic Awards
Parrottsville Lady Parrotts
Parrottsville Parrotts
Centerview Cheer Team
Small School Champions
Bridgeport Lady Rockets
Grassy Fork Ravens
Large School Champions
Parrottsville Lady Parrotts
Parrottsville Parrotts
Sportsmanship Awards
Micah Wester — Centerview Girls Head Coach
Korian Buckner — Northwest Boys Head Coach
