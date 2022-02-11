All Tournament (Girls)

Smoky Mountain: Azariah Spurgeon and Alyssa Susalla

Cosby: Allie Ottinger, Ella Hicks and Katey Moore

Bridgeport: Madylyn Bible and Ava Wheeler

Parrottsville: Brookelyn Clevenger, Blakelyn Clevenger and Hailee Hartsell

Del Rio: Zoe Jones

Grassy Fork: Kate Raines

Northwest: Sarah Frazier

Centerview: Kylie Vinson

Edgemont: Jaylen Moore

All Tournament (Boys)

Centerview: Christian Cole and Coulter Oliva

Grassy Fork: Cruz Coggins and Cooper Davis

Northwest: Donavan Campos-Nuci, Zander Hale and Tyson Sutton

Parrottsville: Eli Roberts, Devin Caldwell and Daniel Price

Del Rio: Zayden Gunter

Cosby: Parker Ford

Smoky Mountain: Ezra Spurgeon

Bridgeport: Seth Miller

Edgemont: Cameron Ingle

All Tournament (Cheer)

Parrottsville: Jada Norton and Emma Knapp

Grassy Fork: Maddie Taylor and Haylie Wright

Northwest: Hannah Smith and Belinda Torres

Bridgeport: Jurnee France and Destiny McSwain

Edgemont: Maliyah Massengill and Sydney Wills

Academic Awards

Parrottsville Lady Parrotts

Parrottsville Parrotts

Centerview Cheer Team

Small School Champions

Bridgeport Lady Rockets

Grassy Fork Ravens

Large School Champions

Parrottsville Lady Parrotts

Parrottsville Parrotts

Sportsmanship Awards

Micah Wester — Centerview Girls Head Coach

Korian Buckner — Northwest Boys Head Coach

