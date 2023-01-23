Following an emotional high on Friday, both Cosby basketball teams came back to Earth on Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Eagles (11-10) fell 63-36, as Shylee Shelton led the way with 18 points as the only player in double figures. On the boys' side, Brian Stewart's Eagles fell 67-51 to snap a six-game losing streak. Shaydan O’Dell & Peyton Raines led Cosby (10-9) with 14 each, while Jayston Fine had 12.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.