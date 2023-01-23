Following an emotional high on Friday, both Cosby basketball teams came back to Earth on Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Eagles (11-10) fell 63-36, as Shylee Shelton led the way with 18 points as the only player in double figures. On the boys' side, Brian Stewart's Eagles fell 67-51 to snap a six-game losing streak. Shaydan O’Dell & Peyton Raines led Cosby (10-9) with 14 each, while Jayston Fine had 12.
“We could make every excuse in the world, but they just whipped us," said Lady Eagles coach Cody Lowe of his team's loss. "They were more physical than us, face-guarded Shylee from the get-go. Just had a hard time getting going on offense.”
That difficulty was made tougher by Cosby's lack of a "true point guard," as Shelton, Ali Smith and Katie Myers have rotated at the position since Kinley Coggins' career-ending injury against North Greene.
“We’ll probably do it by committee all season," said Lowe. "We’re struggling defensively and standing straight up. You can’t guard like that. It’s just fundamental stuff I’ve really taught the past five years, and I haven’t hammered that side enough. It’s on me. We have to sit down in practice and really learn fundamentals.
"I just take it for granted that they know, and they don’t. But they’re eager to learn and get better, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
While Lowe said his Lady Eagles were "just whipped," Brian Stewart's team had its streak broken by more complex measures.
“It was a combination of their guards making shots and us not making as many as we had in the first half," said Stewart. "It was two or three different things that really got us.”
Despite the loss, Stewart came away happy with how his team played against a taller Chuckey-Doak team.
“I’m not the least bit upset about this," he said. "We played hard, just didn’t make shots. It was not as if we caved. We did all those intangible things. We just didn’t make shots from the perimeter."
Note: Coverage of Cosby's Tuesday night game against Pigeon Forge can be found in the weekend edition and online.
"I couldn’t be more proud of the way they’ve played post-Christmas. The steak is over, but we get to start another one Tuesday. And they seemed upbeat about that.”
Updates on Cosby's Tuesday night matchups against Pigeon Forge can be found online.
