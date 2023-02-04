Dr. Marc McClure

The late Dr. Marc McClure, history professor and acclaimed documentary producer, in his office in 2020. On his computer is a photo of the late Dr. Dennis Branch. Branch was the subject of a McClure documentary which will show on all Walters State campuses as part of the college’s celebration of Black History Month.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF WSCC

Walters State Community College will host four showings of “An Extraordinary Man: Dr. Dennis Branch of Newport Tennessee.” The film was produced by the late Dr. Marc McClure, a history professor at the college.

Branch, a Black physician in Cocke County, developed a legion of loyal patients and national recognition for providing medical care in the small, rugged Appalachian county.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.