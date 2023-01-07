On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Christian Dean Williams, loving husband, father of two children, and grandfather of one grandchild, passed away at the age of 59.
Mr. Williams was born January 1, 1964, the New Year’s Baby, in Newport, TN, to Mr. Arthur Dean Williams and the late Mrs. Alice T. Williams. He received his Bachelor’s of Industrial Management from the University of Tennessee in 1982 and on October 14, 1989, he married Amanda Turner. They raised two children, Kathryn Christian Williams and Turner Dean Williams.
Mr. Williams was a member of Springfield Baptist Church. He loved being involved with his church where he taught Sunday School and served as a Deacon.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and was described as having a “gigantic smile and twinkling eyes, with a rare personality that made you feel better just by being around him”.
In addition to his mother Mr. Williams is preceded in death by his grandmother, Iota Wilson Thornton, and several beloved cousins, uncles and aunts. Mr. Williams is survived by his wife of 33 years, Amanda Turner Williams; his daughter, Kathryn Williams; son, Turner Williams and his fiancé, Riley; his father and his wife, Arthur Dean and Carolyn Williams; sisters and brothers-in-law, Amy and David Pitts and, Sharon and Carl Daugherty; brother-in-law, Bruce Turner; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Suzanne and Jimmy Lee; grandson, River Soloman Williams; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Monday, January 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Springfield Baptist Church with Brother Martin Babb officiating. Burial will follow in the Springfield Memorial Gardens with Kevin Wood, Kelvin Penuel, James T. Marshall, and Richard Beirne serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held at the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield on Sunday, January 8, 2023, from 2 — 6 p.m. and on Monday at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to J.D.R.F. Diabetes Research. Any donations may be sent in c/o Austin & Bell.
Austin & Bell Funeral Home, 509 Walnut Street, Springfield, TN (615) 384-1000, is in charge of arrangements.
