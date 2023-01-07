Christian Dean Williams

Christian Dean Williams

On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Christian Dean Williams, loving husband, father of two children, and grandfather of one grandchild, passed away at the age of 59.

Mr. Williams was born January 1, 1964, the New Year’s Baby, in Newport, TN, to Mr. Arthur Dean Williams and the late Mrs. Alice T. Williams. He received his Bachelor’s of Industrial Management from the University of Tennessee in 1982 and on October 14, 1989, he married Amanda Turner. They raised two children, Kathryn Christian Williams and Turner Dean Williams.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.