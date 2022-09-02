NEWPORT — Cocke County girls soccer coach Mikayla Metzdorf knew this week would be a tough one.
She alluded to it after the Lady Red took down Pigeon Forge in a gritty game, saying that night provided a precursor to Tuesday’s tilt with Northview.
The Lady Red beat Northview, too — 1-0 off a goal from Ella Serpico — and looked confident while playing what Metzdorf called “extremely good soccer.”
“Mia (Budirahaija) was great offensively, Jasmine (Norton) played a smart,tough game,” said Metzdorf. “The best game I’ve seen from her. And defensively our back four were strong. I’m so proud of their day to day and week to week growth.”
On Thursday, though, that growth took a different turn.
Budirahaija was injured on Tuesday’s matchup, meaning that — while “she’ll be good to go” for Cosby — she had to sit out against Seymour.
And, after the Northview win, Metzdorf mentioned that the Lady Eagles would provide the Lady Red their toughest test of the season.
“Seymour is the best team in our district,” Metzdorf summarized.
The Lady Eagles looked the part, netting five goals in a 5-1 win that featured one CCHS (4-2) score — a Layla Bradley kick off a deflected free kick in the second half.
Metzdorf isn’t panicking, though, and neither is her team going into a rivalry test with Cosby (1-6) on Tuesday.
“Trust the process,” she said. “We are seeing growth everyday at practice.”
And what does she expect in the soccer edition of the “Battle of the Birds”?
“We expect a tough match going into Tuesday,” said Metzdorf. “We need to play with urgency to beat them.”
