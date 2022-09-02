CCHS SOCCER 1

The Cocke County girls’ soccer team, pictured here after a win over Pigeon Forge, is now 4-2 this season after beating Northview on Tuesday and falling to Seymour on Thursday.

NEWPORT — Cocke County girls soccer coach Mikayla Metzdorf knew this week would be a tough one.

She alluded to it after the Lady Red took down Pigeon Forge in a gritty game, saying that night provided a precursor to Tuesday’s tilt with Northview.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.