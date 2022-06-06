Newport Farmers Market
The Newport Farmers Market has returned to the Newport Community Center parking lot at 433 Prospect Ave in Newport off Cosby Highway. Come n’ get your Veggies, Eggs, Baked goods, and more. If you’re interested in being a vendor, call David Shannon at 423 608 0636. The Farmers Market operates on Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pee Wee Pickers Program
Youth instruction and workshops in stringed instruments has resumed at the Senior Citizen Center in White Pine on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Pee Wee Pickers is staffed by volunteer musicians and provides lessons at no cost to Tennessee youngsters interested in playing guitar, banjo, fiddle, bass or mandolin. Participants are encouraged to bring their own instruments, however, instruments will be provided to those who do not have them. Questions can be directed to Doug Ibbetson at 865-356-1118 or Ralph Alexander at 865-300-6580.
Douglas Cherokee seeking children for Head Start
Children for the Douglas Cherokee Economic Authority Head Start programs in Cocke County are being sought. Head Start serves children who are or who will be 3 or 4-years-old by August 15, 2022. Head Start began in 1965 and is currently operated by the Department of Health and Human Services as a program for preschoolers. The program is also interested in the recruitment of children with disabilities or other health impairments that require special education and/or related services. For more information of to enroll a child, please contact 423-623-3287 or 423-623-2516.
Appalachian Helping Hands
Appalachian Helping Hands ministry is a clothes closet with household items and toiletries. Anyone needing a helping hand is welcome to all services at the St. James Community Center. AHH is located at 3220 St. James Road across from St. James Lutheran Church, phone 423-636-0098. The Jacob’s Well free lunches are first Thursdays and third Saturdays 10:30 a.m. to noon. The monthly food distribution through Second Harvest of Northeast TN is the fourth Thursdays at 9:30 a.m.
Empower Cocke County
The Empower Cocke County “Buy the Pound” thrift store now has free Bibles and Christian literature. The store opens at 9 a.m. every Thursday—Saturday.
LIHEAP applications being accepted
Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority, Inc. is accepting applications for the annual Energy Assistance program. Applicants must provide a printout from their energy vendor showing the usage charges for the last 12 months. Applicants may have applications mailed to them by calling 423-623-3066 or 423-318-6933. Applications may be mailed back to DCEA, P.O. Box 68, Newport, TN 37822 or turned in at the Douglas-Cherokee Neighborhood Service Center, 353 Driskill Circle, Newport, TN 37821.
DAV Open House/Service Hours
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 102, Pine St., holds Open House with coffee and fellowship Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until noon. Officers are available to discuss possible disability benefits on that day, plus on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-6 p.m.
Tai Chi Classes
New Tai Chi classes begin monthly. Contact instructor Rita Orick (423-487-2876) for times and locations. Classes are free and sponsored by Cocke County Office on Aging/Senior Center
Seek God First Ministry Food Pantry
Seek God First Ministry has opened a food pantry and clothing closet at Bewley’s Chapel United Methodist Church. The church is located at 1755 Bewley’s Chapel Road in south Mosheim. The pantry and closet are open to the public on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and on the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Free meals for senior citizens
Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority, Inc.’s Senior Nutrition Program offers free hot meals Mondays-Fridays at 11 a.m. at the Jones Building, 203 Bowman Dr. to those 60 or older or spouses of those age 60 or older.
Bread Basket
The Bread Basket is open Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. Individuals can receive one food box per month. All that is needed is an ID to receive a food box. Donations of food items are always welcome. Items can be dropped off during the hours of operation.
