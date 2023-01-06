Bucs 1

ETSU fell to Chattanooga in dramatic fashion on Thursday night in Johnson City. 

 ETSUBucs.com

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – ETSU women’s basketball charged back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter with a chance to tie at the buzzer, but a game-tying three fell short in a 53-50 loss to in-state rival Chattanooga inside Brooks Gym on Thursday.

Down 47-34 with 7:49 remaining, ETSU went on a 16-4 run to pull within one at 51-50 with under 30 seconds to go. Graduate guard Jiselle Thomas (Norwalk, Ohio) – who led the team in scoring – made a clutch steal on the ensuing inbound to set up a potential go-ahead score, but Chattanooga made the stop and extended the lead with two made free throws.

