A neighborly dispute in Bybee led to trash being dumped on one man's property by an allegedly intoxicated neighbor.
According to a Cocke County Sherrif's Office report, on Sept. 20 a deputy responded to 1816 Memory Lane on a complaint of vandalism. Upon arriving the deputy made contact with Toby Cagle, who according to the report, appeared to be intoxicated, and Charles Eslinger. The front yard of the residence was covered in trash and the front porch had several items of trash on it. Additionally, the front glass door was broken with a tote of trash in front of it.
Eslinger advised the deputy he lives behind Cagle and his driveway is a right of way that goes directly behind Cagle's residence. Eslinger advised the deputy that Cagle had been blocking his right of way by piling trash in the driveway, preventing his use of the driveway. According to the report, Eslinger stated there has been an ongoing dispute himself and Cagle due to Cagle's alleged drinking and erratic behavior. Eslinger told the deputy that Cagle did not own the home at 1816 Memory Lane but that it belonged to his and Cagle's grandmother, who had died. Eslinger advised he picked up a load of trash from the front yard and poured it on the porch, knocking one of the handrails off the porch ramp. Eslinger stated during the argument Cagle slammed the door very hard, shattering the glass. Eslinger stated after putting the trash on the front porch he left and awaited law enforcement's arrival.
According to the report, the deputy then made contact with Cagle on the front porch. Per the report, Cagle stated their argument stemmed from the night before when he became intoxicated and argued with Eslinger. Cagle told the deputy he was so intoxicated the previous night he wasn't sure what happened between them. According to the report, Cagle stated Enslinger dumped trash on the front porch with his tractor and that it knocked the rail off and he also threw a plastic tote onto the porch that broke the glass door. Cagle told the deputy he did not have any picture or video proof of Eslinger vandalizing his property but he stated he watched Eslinger do it. Cagle advised he had permission to live there and the duty spoke to Cagle's mother regarding his living arrangement.
Both parties, according to the report, were advised to stay away from each other and to call law enforcement if they believed their arguing would escalate to physical contact. Cagle was advised to come to the courthouse and obtain a criminal summons regarding the vandalism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.