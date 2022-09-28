A neighborly dispute in Bybee led to trash being dumped on one man's property by an allegedly intoxicated neighbor.

According to a Cocke County Sherrif's Office report, on Sept. 20 a deputy responded to 1816 Memory Lane on a complaint of vandalism. Upon arriving the deputy made contact with Toby Cagle, who according to the report, appeared to be intoxicated, and Charles Eslinger. The front yard of the residence was covered in trash and the front porch had several items of trash on it. Additionally, the front glass door was broken with a tote of trash in front of it.

