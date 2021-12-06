COSBY—It was a rough night for the Eagles on Friday as they fell to the Oneida Indians in just their second home game of the year. The Eagles, now 1-6 on the season, struggled to make shots throughout the game losing by a final score of 51-47.
Corey Askew carried the load for the Eagles all night and finished the game with 24 points. Askew started out hot scoring seven of the Eagles’ 11 first quarter points. Oneida struggled in the opening minutes of the quarter before finishing with a strong run to end the period.
Cosby held a slim 11-9 lead going into the second quarter. The momentum picked up for both teams as they managed to keep pace with one another throughout the period.
Askew’s mid-range game kept the Eagles offense going as he posted six points in the quarter. Cosby went in to the locker room leading Oneida, 24-23.
Cody Lowe, Cosby’s head coach, said Askew is slowly becoming the leader of the team.
“He’s playing better than anyone on the team right now,” Lowe said. “We are playing him out of position as well. He is a small forward and were playing him at center against their biggest guy. He’s making a lot of shots and doing some really good things for us.”
The wheels came off in the third quarter as Cosby’s offensive woes reached a new level. Only eight points were posted in the period, six of which were scored by Askew. The Oneida offense had is most productive quarter scoring 17 points. Five Indians scored baskets on their way to claiming their first lead of the game. Oneida led Cosby 40-32 heading into the final frame.
Cosby’s offense found new life in the fourth quarter led once again by Askew. He knocked down a 3-pointer and two point basket midway through the period. Slate Shropshire and Paxton Coggins added in six points to bring Cosby within three of the Indians. An exchange of free throws in the final seconds dashed any hopes the Eagles had of claiming a victory.
Lowe said that missed opportunities in the closing minutes contributed to Cosby’s loss to the Indians. He hopes the team can use this game as a learning experience.
“We’re still learning how to make plays and how to win games. There are some 50/50 balls that we need to be able to come down with and we didn’t do that tonight. In the fourth quarter we missed some plays that we need to make, but hopefully we can learn from it.”
Lowes said his team seemed fatigued at times during the game, something he hopes to remedy with conditioning work.
“We really need to get in the gym and get shots up,” Lowe said. “I think it has a little to do with conditioning as well. When you get tired in games and don’t have your legs underneath you then you tend to shoot the ball a little short.”
The Eagles will take this week off before returning to action against Seymour High School on Monday, December 13. The road game is slated to start at 8 p.m. that evening.
ONEIDA (51): Mason Keeton 20, Rylan Duncan 15, Zeb Spradlin 10, Brock West 4, Haydon Brawner 2.
COSBY (47): Corey Askew 24, Hayden Green 8, Slate Shropshire 6, Paxton Coggins 5, Shayden O’Dell 4.
