COCKE COUNTY—Members of the County Budget Committee met Monday afternoon to discuss a direct appropriation grant provided through the state.
The General Assembly placed funds in the state budget to be distributed to distressed counties that have faced additional hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cocke County received a total of $700,448 that can be used in a variety of ways. Unlike the American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds, these funds do not have to be COVID related in terms of usage.
Multiple requests were made from various departments seeking funding. Committee members reviewed the requests and voted to assign specific amounts to the County Library Board and County Recreation Department.
Committee member Rich Lloyd made a motion to allot no more than $150,000 towards the Parrottsville Library project. The motion passed unanimously. Committee member and County Legislative Body chair Clay Blazer proceeded to make a motion to set aside $60,000 for the Recreation Department. That motion too, passed unanimously. Final approval for the usage of these funds must be provided by the full CLB.
The Parrottsville library project was made possible through a generous family donation. Before ground could be broken COVID-19 hit and more than doubled the construction costs associated with the project. The committee hopes the $150,000 donation can bring the project to fruition.
“This seems like a project that we can help get finished,” Blazer said. “If we have something that’s 80 to 90% done, it seems like a no brainer to provide the funds to knock it out. This money would be easier to use than trying to tie it to COVID money.”
The Recreation Department had a long list of wants and needs during the last budget cycle that leaders weren’t able to fund without a tax increase. The department’s building is in need of a new HVAC system that could be updated using ARP funds. Director Scott Thornton also requested a new Cushman machine for field management and a dump truck to haul rock, dirt and sand.
Committee members said the $60,000 could cover those two items. They plan on reviewing the other requests to see if ARP funds can be used.
While no official deadline has been set for the grant funds to be used, County Finance Director Heather McGaha said the state hopes all the money is spent before the end of the fiscal year.
The county may be eligible for additional funds provided through Community Development Block Grants in the near future. County leaders hope to have finalized ARP fund guidelines by late fall.
The state submission portal for spending reviews should be opened by January 4, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.