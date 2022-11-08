NFL injured reserve 1

FILE - Tennessee Titans cornerback Elijah Molden (24) warms up during training camp at the NFL football team's practice facility July 28, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Molden remains on injured reserve and is in the 21-day window trying to return to the active roster. 

 Mark Humphrey, AP Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans cornerback Elijah Molden is used to the business of pro football as a second-generation NFL player.

Molden didn't worry that the injured groin putting him on injured reserve Sept. 9 would cost him a full season even after an offseason NFL rule change limiting teams to bringing back only eight players from injured reserve to the active roster this season.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.