Rev. Max Phillips, age 70 of Del Rio, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020.
He was a former pastor of Deep Gap Church and a member of Sand Hill Church of God.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps having served during Vietnam.
He was preceded in death by his parents Mitchell and Helen Phillips, father-in-law and mother-in-law Joe and Gladys Turner, brother-in-law Roger Turner, and sisters-in-law June Turner and Mona Schaffner.
He is survived by his wife Sandra Phillips of Del Rio, sons Barry Phillips of Newport and Craig (Emily) Phillips of Knoxville, daughter Rachel (Wesley) Callison of Morristown, grandchildren Hunter Phillips, Conner Callison, Elaine Phillips, Jacob Phillips, and Nate Phillips, brother Mitchell “Butch” (Drucilla) Phillips of Newport, sister Carolyn (Buff) Wiley of Steinhatchee, Florida, and special nieces and nephews Mylee Messer, Makenzie Messer, Branson Messer, and Maverick Warren, sister and brother-in-law Rita and John Self, brother-in-law Buck Schaffner and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral Service will be at 7:00 pm, Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Manes Funeral Home with Tommy Ball and Reggie Allen officiating.
Burial will be at noon on Thursday, December 10, 2020 in the Sand Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Manes Funeral Home.
Please practice safe social distancing and face mask are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
