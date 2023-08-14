Cocke County backup quarterback Colton Sane (13) stiff-arms a defender while tightroping the sideline during last week's Gateway to the Smokies Football Jamboree on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Larry Williams Stadium in Newport.
Cherokee running back Kalija Sexton (26) weaves down the sideline away from Morristown West’s Kyler McCullough (13) as part of their matchup during the third annual Gateway to the Smokies Football Jamboree on Friday, August 11, 2023.
Members of the Dandridge Broncos line up in a heavy formation prior to a two-point conversion against the Newport Roosters. The Broncos won both quarters of Pee-Wee action, which marked the first football player Friday night as part of the third annual Gateway to the Smokies Football Jamboree.
Cosby quarterback Cameron Brannon (9) looks to evade Cocke County's Eddie Hickman (21) as part of their middle school matchup as part of the third annual Gateway to the Smokies Football Jamboree at Larry Williams Stadium on Friday, August 11, 2023.
Cosby quarterback De'vonte Wigfall (6) loses the football after getting hit by Cocke County's Taylos Thmas (10) during the Gateway to the Smokies Football Jamboree at Cocke County High School on Friday August 11, 2023.
Cocke County backup quarterback Colton Sane (13) stiff-arms a defender while tightroping the sideline during last week's Gateway to the Smokies Football Jamboree on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Larry Williams Stadium in Newport.
PHOTO BY JAKE NICHOLS, NPT SPORTS EDITOR
Cherokee running back Kalija Sexton (26) weaves down the sideline away from Morristown West’s Kyler McCullough (13) as part of their matchup during the third annual Gateway to the Smokies Football Jamboree on Friday, August 11, 2023.
PHOTO BY JAKE NICHOLS, NPT SPORTS EDITOR
Cocke County’s Connor Burchette (23) is dragged down by a defender from The King’s Academy as part of the third annual Gateway to the Smokies Football Jamboree on Friday, August 11, 2023.
PHOTO BY JAKE NICHOLS, NPT SPORTS EDITOR
Members of the Dandridge Broncos line up in a heavy formation prior to a two-point conversion against the Newport Roosters. The Broncos won both quarters of Pee-Wee action, which marked the first football player Friday night as part of the third annual Gateway to the Smokies Football Jamboree.
PHOTO BY JAKE NICHOLS, NPT SPORTS EDITOR
Cosby quarterback Cameron Brannon (9) looks to evade Cocke County's Eddie Hickman (21) as part of their middle school matchup as part of the third annual Gateway to the Smokies Football Jamboree at Larry Williams Stadium on Friday, August 11, 2023.
PHOTO BY JAKE NICHOLS, NPT SPORTS EDITOR
Cocke County quarterback Spencer Moore (5) drops back to pass during the Gateway to the Smokies Football Jamboree at Cocke County High School on Friday August 11, 2023.
John Sudbrink
Cosby head coach Levi Cooper yells toward his team after a tussle on the field during the Gateway to the Smokies Football Jamboree at Cocke County High School on Friday August 11, 2023.
John Sudbrink
Cocke County's Carson Devotie (7) runs the ball against the Cosby Eagles during the Gateway to the Smokies Football Jamboree at Cocke County High School on Friday August 11, 2023.
John Sudbrink
Cosby quarterback De'vonte Wigfall (6) drops back to throw during the Gateway to the Smokies Football Jamboree at Cocke County High School on Friday August 11, 2023.
John Sudbrink
Cocke County head coach Scotty Dykes points to the sideline during the Gateway to the Smokies Football Jamboree at Cocke County High School on Friday August 11, 2023.
John Sudbrink
Cosby's River Shropshire (14) is dragged down by Cocke County's Elan Caldwell (60) during the Gateway to the Smokies Football Jamboree at Cocke County High School on Friday August 11, 2023.
John Sudbrink
Cosby quarterback De'vonte Wigfall (6) loses the football after getting hit by Cocke County's Taylos Thmas (10) during the Gateway to the Smokies Football Jamboree at Cocke County High School on Friday August 11, 2023.
John Sudbrink
Cosby's River Shropshire (14) runs the ball down field during the Gateway to the Smokies Football Jamboree at Cocke County High School on Friday August 11, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.