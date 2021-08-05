Bradyn Long was recently named to the Dean's List at Georgetown College for the 2021 spring semester.
The Dean's List is composed of students who have earned a term grade point average of 3.7 or above in at least 12 credit hours of classes at Georgetown College.
Long's recognition came with a signed letter for Dean Rosemary A. Allen. The letter commended Long for his hard work over the semester and decision that help him strive for academic excellence.
Long was a 2020 graduate of Cocke County High School.
